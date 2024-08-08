Chance Theater Presents SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chance Theater has announced that its production of "Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street," directed by Chance Theater Literary Manager James Michael Mchale, has been extended by popular demand!

This thrilling musical masterpiece by Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler will bring the dark, gripping tale of vengeance and intrigue to the Bette Aitken Theater Arts Center on the Cripe Stage, running through August 18, 2024.

With its chilling score, razor-sharp wit, and unforgettable characters, this production promises to be a theatrical experience unlike any other.

In this macabre musical, we follow Sweeney Todd, a barber wrongfully imprisoned and exiled, who returns to London seeking vengeance against the corrupt judge who ruined his life. With the help of the resourceful and morally ambiguous Mrs. Lovett, who turns his victims into delicious meat pies, Todd's quest for retribution takes a horrifyingly delicious turn.

Chance Theater's production of "Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street" will feature an ambitious concept: a cast of only 9 actors. This minimalist approach not only intensifies the storytelling but also highlights the versatility and talent of each performer. The challenge of maintaining intricate harmonies and delivering a powerful, complex score with a smaller ensemble demands exceptional precision and skill from the cast. Additionally, larger ensemble scenes will be put to the test, requiring creative staging and dynamic performances to ensure they feel as full and impactful as a larger cast would deliver. This creative decision underscores the raw emotion and tension inherent in Sondheim's masterpiece, making every moment on stage resonate. The production also aims to highlight the injustice of the wealth gap, creating a resonant parallel between the story's themes and contemporary societal issues. With a focus on intimacy and fostering a connected community dialogue, the theater will host post-show talkbacks after every performance, encouraging audiences to engage deeply with the material and its relevance today.

In speaking with the Director, McHale, he expresses his excitement: “I'm thrilled to help tell a tale that feels as timely as ever. As the wealth gap continues to grow year after year, as homelessness and the mental health crisis continue to be mostly ignored, and as charismatic figures appear obsessed with revenge, this cautionary story seems all the more relevant.”

Don't miss your chance to see "Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street" at Chance Theater. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.chancetheater.com or by calling the box office at (888) 455-4212. Due to high demand, early booking is recommended.

Joining James Michael McHale (OC Theatre Guild Award for direction of "American Idiot") on the design team for “Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street” are music director Lex Leigh (OC Theatre Guild Award for music direction of "Striking 12"), choreographer Mo Goodfellow (“Rent”), scenic designers Fred Kinney (“The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity”) and Mio Okada (Chance Debut), costume designer Gwen Sloan (“Tiny Beautiful Things”), lighting designer Jacqueline Malenke (Chance Debut), sound designer Lia Weed (“Rent”), projection designer Nick Santiago (OC Theatre Guild Award for projections of "Ride the Cyclone"), dramaturg Sophie Cripe (“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”), dialect coach Glenda Morgan Brown (“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”), and stage manager Cynthia Espinoza (“Alma”).

The ambitious 9-person cast of “Sweeney Todd” is led by Winston Peacock as Sweeney Todd and the Chance's Associate Artistic Director Jocelyn Brown (OC Theatre Guild Award for Lead in Musical of "Next to Normal") stars as Mrs. Lovett, with the rest of the cast featuring a mix of newcomers and returning actors – Naya Ramsey-Clarke as Johanna Barker (Chance Debut), Dylan August as Anthony Hope (Chance Debut), Justin Ryan as Judge Turpin (Chance Debut), Adam Leiva as Tobias Ragg (“Rent”), Abel Miramontes as Beadle Bamford (“The Secret Garden, the Musical”), Emmanuel Madera as Adolfo Pirelli (Chance Debut), and Laura Hathaway as Beggar Woman (“The Secret Garden, the Musical”).

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL