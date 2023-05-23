Center Theatre Group to Hold Open Casting Call for OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD

Center Theatre Group is hosting an open casting call for the four student members of the Dead Leaders Club and supporting roles in Alexis Scheer’s “Our Dear Dead Drug Lord” at Center Theatre Group / Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City playing August 20 through September 17, 2023, which is produced in association with IAMA Theatre Company. The casting call will be held by Center Theatre Group, IAMA Theatre Company, and production casting director Jordan Bass at Atwater Village Theatre in Los Angeles between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31 and Thursday, June 1, 2023.

In “Our Dear Dead Drug Lord,” four high school girls in 2008 Miami gather in an abandoned treehouse to summon the ghost of Pablo Escobar. This dark and quick-witted comedy explores the need to connect and is a reminder of what it means to be human through the lens of the deep and dangerous minds of teenage girls.

“We are looking to cast six dynamic actors who can sink their teeth into this material. Having these open casting calls allows us to see anyone who might be a recent college grad, or even still in school; anyone at all who might be right for these roles,” said Center Theatre Group Associate Artistic Director Lindsay Allbaugh and director of “Our Dear Dead Drug Lord.” “We are casting a wide net and want to create as much access around the production as possible. I have loved this play since I first read it in 2019, and to finally bring it to Los Angeles is incredibly exciting.”

Performers of all ethnicities, gender identities, and ages, as well as performers with disabilities are encouraged to submit for any role for which they would like to be considered. All actors are welcome, no agent and/or Equity membership is required – though hired actors will be on an Equity contract. Those auditioning will need to bring in a photo and resume as well as a prepared two-minute contemporary monologue. To sign-up for an advance timeslot, please email ourdearDDLcasting@gmail.com with preferred dates and 2-hour window time frame. For more information on the roles and casting details, please visit CenterTheatreGroup.org/Casting.

IAMA Theatre Company

is a Los Angeles-based ensemble of artists and non-profit theatre company, committed to invigorating live performance for a streaming generation. Through cutting-edge, cool and hyper-modern stories, IAMA is invested in the immediacy of production and strives to bring audiences out of their personal space and into a shared experience. IAMA was built on ambition and determination while ensuring a steadfast commitment to equity and inclusion on and off stage. Los Angeles is one of the most diverse metropolitan areas in the world and our work reflects the new voices and changing attitudes that continue to shape our city, state, country and world. The award-winning company has seen many plays developed and premiered at IAMA travel to Off-Broadway, Second Stage, and the Roundabout Underground, then go on to be performed regionally and internationally. IAMA members have been featured in numerous critically acclaimed TV shows and films as well as in a vast array of theatre and live performances all over the country, including Off-Broadway and Broadway. IAMA has been dedicated to developing new plays and musicals by emerging and established playwrights since 2007.

Center Theatre Group

one of the nation’s preeminent arts and cultural organizations, is Los Angeles’ leading not-for-profit theatre company, which under the leadership of Managing Director / CEO Meghan Pressman and Producing Director Douglas C. Baker, and in collaboration with the four Associate Artistic Directors, Lindsay Allbaugh, Tyrone Davis, Neel Keller, and Kelley Kirkpatrick, programs seasons at the 736-seat Mark Taper Forum and 1,600 to 2,100-seat Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles, and the 317-seat Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. In addition to presenting and producing the broadest range of theatrical entertainment in the country, Center Theatre Group is one of the country’s leading producers of ambitious new works through commissions and world premiere productions and a leader in interactive community engagement and education programs that reach across generations, demographics, and circumstances to serve Los Angeles. Founded in 1967, Center Theatre Group was led by Founding Artistic Director Gordon Davidson until 2005 when Michael Ritchie was the artistic director until his retirement in 2021; Snehal Desai has been appointed the organization’s next artistic director and will begin in August of 2023. Center Theatre Group has produced more than 700 productions across its three stages, including such iconic shows as “Zoot Suit;” “Angels in America;” “The Kentucky Cycle;” “Biloxi Blues;” “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992;” “Children of a Lesser God;” “Curtains;” “The Drowsy Chaperone;” “9 to 5: The Musical;” and “Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo.” CenterTheatreGroup.org