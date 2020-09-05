Center Theatre Group Lays Off Over 50% of its Workforce

They have laid off 91 previously furloughed employees, a mix of full- and part-timers.

Center Theatre Group has confirmed that they have laid off 91 previously furloughed employees, a mix of full- and part-timers, which equals 53% of its workforce, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The layoffs take effect at the end of September.

"We remain steadfast in our efforts to resume productions as soon as it is safe and financially viable to do so. While there has been no one specific change to our future plans that leads to this decision, we no longer felt it reasonable or responsible to keep our furloughed staff waiting in limbo any longer," Artistic Director Michael Ritchie and Managing Director Meghan Pressman said in a joint statement. "We had hoped to have more clarity by now, but that clarity simply hasn't come soon enough."

The company said Friday that they are offering eligible staff a severance payment and extending health benefits through the end of this year.

