Center Theatre Group Announces Productions for Block Party 2020

Center Theatre Group has selected two local productions for the fourth annual Block Party: Celebrating Los Angeles Theatre at the Kirk Douglas Theatre from March 18 through April 19, 2020. Block Party 2020 will remount Sacred Fools Theater Company's "The Art Couple" and IAMA Theatre Company's "Canyon." The visiting companies will receive the full support of Center Theatre Group and its staff in order to fund, stage and market each production.

"Block Party offers an exciting opportunity for our organization to connect with other members of the Los Angeles theatre community and celebrate the art and artists and that help make this city such a vibrant theatre town," said Center Theatre Group Artistic Director Michael Richie. "We look forward to welcoming Sacred Fools and IAMA into the Douglas and sharing 'The Art Couple' and 'Canyon' with our audiences."

"No matter how much theatre you go to in Los Angeles, you are bound to miss lots of amazing work," said Center Theatre Group Associate Artistic Director Lindsay Allbaugh. "Block Party offers a fantastic opportunity to revisit some of the pieces I've seen throughout the year and look at many of the amazing productions I've missed. As tough as it is to narrow down to just a couple productions, it is a pleasure to see and discuss local theatre with my colleagues throughout Center Theatre Group and then have the opportunity to invite artists from other companies into our family to remount their work."

"The Art Couple"

Sacred Fools Theater Company

March 18 - 29, 2020

"The Art Couple" from Sacred Fools Theater Company will take the first slot and

will begin previews March 18, 2020, open March 20 and continue through March 29.

-moreWritten by Brendan Hunt and directed by Lauren Van Kurin, "The Art Couple" is a dramedy about Neil Simon's struggle to break a terrible case of writer's block he is

suffering after accepting a huge commission for his completely unwritten third play:

"The Odd Couple." Encouraged by a mysterious busboy with a western twang (who also happens to be an aspiring playwright), Simon decides the play should be more than schtick, it should be about art. When he learns that Vincent van Gogh and Paul Gauguin shared an ill-fated cohabitation, he endeavors to write about that real-life (but very odd) couple. Neil and the busboy battle for control of the play in parallel scenes and the odd couples begin to resemble something closer to "True West," building irrevocably to a suitably ridiculous conclusion.

"It's rare to find a show that appeals to so many different kinds of people," said

Co-Artistic Director Aviva Pressman. "If you like silly, funny, relatable work, this is a

great night out. If you like history, art, theatre and the finer things in life, it's just as

compelling."

"Canyon"

IAMA Theatre Company

April 8 - 19, 2020

A compassionate look at gender, race, citizenship and the costs of trying to live a

conventional, American life, "Canyon" from IAMA Theatre Company (originally produced in association with the Latino Theater Company) will take the second slot and will begin previews April 8, 2020, open April 10 and continue through April 19. Written by current L.A. Writers' Workshop participant Jonathan Caren and directed by Whitney White, "Canyon" follows Jake and Beth, a seemingly progressive thirty-something married couple, and Eduardo and Rodrigo, a Mexican father and son, who they've hired to renovate a deck. The play explores what happens when ideals and consequences collide and the lives of two families are rocked by an unpredictable accident. "This production is very special to us because it was written by Los Angeleno and company member Jonathan Caren," said Co-Artistic Director Stefanie Black. "We spent four years workshopping and developing this play with our company. It embodies all the values of IAMA not only as artists, but as a group of people looking to effect change through theatre."

"We are so excited to be a part of Block Party," said Co-Artistic Director Katie

Lowes. "It's truly an honor to represent L.A. intimate theatre on such a big stage. And as a company that strongly values telling stories for and about our Los Angeles community, we hope participating in Block Party will highlight the importance of producing Los Angeles playwrights."

With Block Party, Center Theatre Group will continue to strengthen its

relationships within the Los Angeles theatre community by creating additional avenues for the organization to work with local playwrights, actors, directors and designers. Block Party also helps to foster relationships between Center Theatre Group staff and the staff of theatre companies throughout Los Angeles.

Block Party receives major support from Aliza Karney Guren and Marc Guren with

generous funding also provided by Joni and Miles Benickes.



Tickets for Block Party are available by calling (213) 628-2772, online at

www.CenterTheatreGroup.org







