Celebrate The New Year In A New Location With (MOSTLY)MUSICALS

On Tuesday January 10th, join award-winning composer and music director Gregory Nabours and amulti-faceted lineup of talent from LA and Broadway for (mostly)musicals' annual HAPPY New Year show - keep the holiday sparkle going into January!

This NEW year the event is in a NEW venue - the Knitting Factory NoHo (Upstairs at the Federal)! Producer amy francis schott said, "Though Vitello's showroom will be missed, we are very excited to have the opportunity to kick off our 9th year in one of NoHo's favorite spots!"

Singers scheduled to perform include: Broadway's Sharon McNight (Tony nominee: STARMITES), Jason Michael Snow (BOOK OF MORMON, tv: "Black Monday"), and Jeffrey Polk (FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE), along with returning LA favorites Amanda Kruger (A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Greenway), Alli Miller (Cherry Poppins), Kelley Dorney (ANNIE at the Hollywood Bowl), Mark Jacobson ("Welcome to Chippendales"), and Randy Guiaya (East West's NEXT TO NORMAL), and more TBA! The show will also feature some NEW (to mmLA) faces including Emily Goglia (Postmodern Jukebox, NBC's "The Sing OFF"), Ricky Abilez (RENT at Coeurage Ensemble), and Sunita Param (BACK TO ME). And if you want to get HAPPY onstage, come early and sign up for the open mic afterparty, hosted by Mark Jacobson!

Tickets for (mostly)musicals SONGS FOR A HAPPY NEW VENUE are $20/general admission and $30/VIP and a limited number are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mostly-musicals-songs-for-a-happy-new-venue-tickets-476443845367. Doors open at 6pm for dinner and drinks (no minimum required), showtime is 7:30pm and the open mic afterparty follows. The Knitting Factory NoHo is located on the upper level of the Federal Bar at 5303 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA. Valet and street parking are available.

(mostly)musicals is a (mostly)bi-monthly themed cabaret series in LA produced by amy francis schott with music director Gregory Nabours since 2014 - join our email list at www.mostlymusicalsLA.com to always know about upcoming shows!