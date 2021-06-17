Catalina Island Museum Presents FIRST FRIDAY FILMS Starting July 2

Catalina Island Museum has announced the return of its First Friday Films starting July 2 with the cult classic Ferris Bueller's Day Off. Taking place on the first Friday of every month through November, the Museum will screen popular films under the stars in the outdoor Ackerman Family Amphitheater.

First Friday Films kicks-off the summer season with Ferris Bueller's Day Off on July 2, The Princess Bride on August 6, Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian on September 3, Titanic on October 1, and Edward Scissorhands on November 5. For First Friday Films held July through September, the museum will re-open at 7:00 pm with screenings at approximately 8:00 pm after sundown. During the Fall months, the museum will re-open at 6:00 pm with screenings at approximately 6:45 pm for First Friday Films held in October and November. A variety of movie snacks along with wine and beer will be available for purchase. Tickets to First Friday Films are $12 per person and can be purchased online at catalinamuseum.org/calendar.



Catalina Island Museum remains committed to the health and wellness of museum guests, employees, and the surrounding community. Enhanced safety measures have been put in place including increased frequency of cleaning services and disinfecting all high-touch surfaces, and the addition of hand sanitizing stations. The museum encourages visitors to pre-purchase tickets and to use credit or debit cards for transactions.



Starting June 22, the Catalina Island Museum will be open Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Mondays. Catalina Island Museum is operating in accordance with the most current guidance from State and local health agencies.



For more information about Catalina Island Museum, visit catalinamuseum.org.