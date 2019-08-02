Casting Announced For (mostly)musicals DOG DAYS Of Summer At Feinstein's At Vitello's

(mostly)musicals returns on 8.12.19 at 7:30pm, for a hot SUMMER night of UNLEASHED entertainment! There's alpha dog Gregory Nabours at the piano, the open mic afterparty hosted by the FETCHING Emily Clark, and a PACK of talented performers just in time for the DOG DAYS of summer! Our TAILS are WAGGING to announce the addition of Natalie Wachen (TV: Lenore White on "Boardwalk Empire" off B'way: THE HAMILTON MIXTAPE, Mimi in RENT, jazz with The Natalie Wachen Quartet)!

Of course, we've COLLARed some mmLA favorites including Sharon McNight (Tony Award nominee, MAC Lifetime Achievement Award), Amanda Kruger (UMPO: A League of Their Own), EK Dagenfield (UMPO 10 THINGS), Emily Clark (Stealing Focus), Jonny Lee Jr., (GOLD MOUNTAIN), Justin Anthony Long (MUTT HOUSE), Miatta Lebile (Tom Jones), Michael Scott Harris (national tour: PHANTOM), and Randy Guiaya (NEXT TO NORMAL at East West Players) - and we've ADOPTED some first-timers including Benai Boyd (BRONCO BILLY), Gina D'Acciaro (FAMOUS ADJACENT), Omer Shàish (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), and Robert Ramirez (SHREK at 3-D Theatricals)... and keep your ears pricked up for other announcements!

If you're PANTING to take the stage, you can do that at the open mic afterparty, hosted by Emily Clark - come early to sign up!

Tickets are $20/general admission and $30/VIP and available at https://tinyurl.com/mmLA-DOGDAYS. (FETCH yours now, there will be a $10 surcharge on tickets purchased on the day of the show.) Doors open at 6:30pm for dinner and drinks, showtime is 7:30pm. Enjoy a HOT night with a cold drink in Vitello's air conditioning!

Feinstein's at Vitello's is located on the upper level of Vitello's Restaurant at 4349 Tujunga Avenue, Studio City, CA. Valet and street parking are available.

For more information, visit www.mostlymusicalsLA.com.





