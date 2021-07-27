Casting Announced For Final Week Of The Blank Theatre's 29th Annual Young Playwrights Festival

Casting has been announced for the final week of The Blank Theatre's 29th Annual Young Playwrights Festival. Being presented as digital shorts, the final group of three plays by young playwrights aged 16-19 will be available to stream on Vimeo July 30-August 6. The plays are Makeup with Mallory: Special 29th Birthday Babe Edition!! with book, music, and lyrics by Alyssa Ho (age 17, from Pasadena, CA) and Miya Matsumune (age 17, from Upland, CA); Clean Clothes by Simon Hamrick (age 16, from Charleston, SC); and The Fantastic Adventures of Bonnie and Fran by Alethea Shirilan-Howlett (age 18, from Jamesville, NY).



Makeup with Mallory: Special 29th Birthday Babe Edition!! will feature (in alphabetical order) David J. Castillo (My Adventures with Santa), Reggie De Leon (Mom, Young & Hungry, Raya and the Last Dragon, Superior Donuts, Melissa & Joey, Key and Peele, Modern Family), Ally Dixon (Them), Fatima El-Bashir, Gwen Hollander (Kidding, Future Man), Gerald Isaac Waters (Angie Tribeca, All Together Now), and Frankie Zabilka (Rebel). A beauty influencer turns *gasp* 30 and throws herself a virtual, musical party! Her virtual guests are quick to turn the fun upside down in this clever exploration of cancel culture and social media identity. Directed by Christopher James Raymond with music direction by Brenda Varda.



Clean Clothes will feature (in alphabetical order) Shaan Dasani (Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, These Thems) and Gita Reddy (How to Get Away with Murder, Orange is the New Black, All Rise, Madam Secretary, The Mindy Project, Eat Pray Love). Two strangers at a laundromat fall into an accidental exploration of what's lost and found between a mother and a son. When the last dryer buzzes, will either of them feel like the clothes are ever really clean? Directed by June Carryl.



The Fantastic Adventures of Bonnie and Fran will feature (in alphabetical order) Julianne Buescher (The Muppets, Silicon Valley, Doc McStuffins, Community, Criminal Minds), MJ Karmi (The Discovery, Revenge, Kingdom, The Mentalist, Law & Order: LA, Criminal Minds, Cold Case), Chris Kauffmann (Big Little Lies), and Jill Remez (AJ and the Queen, Arrested Development, The Bold and the Beautiful, This Is Us, Snowfall, The Kicks, The Good Place, Switched at Birth, How to Get Away with Murder). Bonnie is losing her mind, and refusing to leave her home, afraid it will all fade away when she goes. With the help of some surprising friends, can Bonnie finally step outside and find forgiveness through forgetfulness? Directed by Asaad Kelada.



For a complete schedule and to register for watch codes (available on a Donate What You Can basis), go to www.theblank.com.