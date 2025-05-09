Cast Unveiled for WORLDS COLLIDE at the Hollywood Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Last Call Theatre has revealed the cast for its upcoming interactive, improvised experience Worlds Collide, performing as part of the 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Worlds Collide is a celebration of Last Call Theatre's past and future with every show a unique combination of settings, genres, and character-archetypes that have appeared in previous Last Call shows drawn from a hat.

Los Angeles's "most prolific playable theatre company" returns to the Hollywood Fringe Festival for their fourth consecutive year with an improvised show that will be a completely new experience each night. Through Last Call's signature immersive-interactive style, audiences and actors will collaboratively create their own unique stories where the audience are the protagonist.

The cast features Riley Cole, Charnie Rose Dondrea, Liviera Lim, Maria Sole Quintili, and Jacob Zorehkey. This slate of performers have appeared across several of Last Call's previous shows such as Signals, Pirates Wanted, and Love Game to name a few. Each performance will also feature two special guest actors.

With Worlds Collide marking Last Call's ninth production since their founding, the show has a wide range of past content to draw from to create an entirely new experience. Since each show will be created fresh that night, no prior knowledge of Last Call shows are necessary, although longtime fans of the company are sure to enjoy the easter eggs and references. Audiences could encounter a cyberpunk pirate in a period drama or help matchmake a group of SCP monsters.

"Last Call shows are all about giving you the chance to make something happen," says director Alexander Whitover. "In Worlds Collide, we're giving you the chance to make ANYTHING happen."

Worlds Collide follows Last Call's trademark style of quests and audience-driven narrative, but this time there's even more choice and possibility in the hands of the audience.

Alexander Whitover directs Worlds Collide, whose directing tenure with Last Call includes Signals, Abandoned, and Reforged. The show concept was developed by Brit Baltazar, Ashley Busenlener, Riley Cole, Michael DiNardo, and Alexander Whitover. The Production Team includes Assistant Director Alex Borja, Producer Ashley Busenlener, and Costume Designer Kale Hinthorn.

Worlds Collide performs 5 times, from June 7th - 27th. Worlds Collide performs at the California Room at Thymele Arts.

Comments