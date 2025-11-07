Cast Set For WHAT DOESN'T KILL YOU HURTS YOU LONGER at The Colony Theatre

The Colony Theatre has announced casting for the second installment of its Scripts & Sips playreading series, What Doesn't Kill You Hurts You Longer by Steve Apostolina, directed by 10-time Artios Award-winner Michael Donovan, who also directed the inaugural Scripts & Sips reading in November 2024 and The Colony's smash hit The Wedding Singer this past summer. The cast includes (in alphabetical order) Joe Abraham, Kay Cole (original Broadway cast of A Chorus Line; Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar), Cheryl Daro, Barry Pearl (Broadway credits include The Producers, Bye Bye Birdie, Oliver, Baby It's You), Hadiyyah Noelle Smith, Whitney Kathleen Vigil (who will also read stage directions), and Kate Woerner. Assistant director is Coby Rogers.



Scripts & Sips is a casual, fun, immersive afternoon, giving audience members a taste of the creative process of bringing new work to life. Enjoy themed cocktails and mocktails, complimentary light bites, and a post-show panel discussion with the writer, director, and cast.



The play: Months before their 60th anniversary, a Burbank couple hits a rough patch, leaving their actor son to mediate in this comical battle over life, death, and the fervent pursuit of immortality. Casting is by Michael Donovan, CSA, and Richie Ferris, CSA.



Colony Theatre Producing Artistic Director Heather Provost said, “I have been a fan of Steve Apostolina's writing for a while now, and I am thrilled to have What Doesn't Kill You Hurts You Longer on The Colony stage for our Scripts & Sips staged reading event. Steve's work always has such a distinct voice. This play is a beautiful example of the remarkable gift he has in blending humor with humanity. I look forward to watching this piece grow and develop. At The Colony, we are dedicated to supporting work that engages, entertains, and sparks meaningful conversation, and I know this presentation will do just that.”



Steve Apostolina is a writer-actor-director and a longtime Burbank resident. As a playwright: Hold Up the Sun (semi-finalist at Premiere Stages 2025), Jar of Lightning (finalist at The Lanford Wilson New American Play Festival), A Gentle Lift (produced by EDP), Killer (finalist at Ashland NPF 2023, semi-finalist at Premiere Stages 2023, and winner of the Julie Harris Playwriting Competition 2022). Other plays: Derelict in Fairville, Broken, Forever Bound (Ovation Award nomination), Flight of the Penguin (Drama-Logue Award and LA Weekly Award nomination), Embroiled (New Jersey Rep Festival finalist). Two-time finalist: Labute New Theatre Festival, Lanford Wilson New American Play Festival. After a successful run in LA starring French Stewart, Forever Bound subsequently had a reading in NYC for Williamstown Theatre Festival with Amanda Seyfried and Tommy Sadoski.



Michael Donovan is a casting director, producer, director, and teacher. He has cast over 1,000 theatre productions (including shows at The Colony) and is the recipient of 10 Artios Awards, presented by the Casting Society of America for Outstanding Achievement in Casting. He has directed many productions, readings, and showcases. He is also President of the Board of the Foundation for New American Musicals.