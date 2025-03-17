Cast Set For Billy Barnes' Bash â€“ A Benefit Concert For The Billy Barnes Foundation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Billy Barnes Foundation and Fraser Entertainment Group will present the second annual BENEFIT CONCERT FOR THE Billy Barnes FOUNDATION on Sunday, April 27th at the Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood â€“ 6725 West Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles 90028. Doors open at 11:30 AM. Show at 1PM. Tickets $35 plus 2-drink or brunch minimum.Â

All proceeds benefit The Billy Barnes Foundation, an organization dedicated to building and educating an audience for future generations through music and theatre education. Billy Barnes was one of the most influential composers and lyricists of the 1960s and 1970s.

Scheduled to appear in Billy Barnes' BASH are Owen Bakula, Eileen Barnett, Carly Hughes, Jane A. Johnston, Jackie Joseph, Maude Maggart, Mark Arthur Miller, Joanne O'Brien, Shawn Ryan, Todd Sherry, Mary VanArsdel and Jo Anne Worley.

The Foundation will present two awards, one to the Young Actors Theatre Camp, a non-profit organization in the Santa Cruz Mountains, that focuses on discovering and developing each individual student's talents in ALL areas of the performing arts; the second to Music for Autism, dedicated to enhancing quality of life and raising public awareness through autism-friendly, interactive, in-person, and virtual concerts developed specifically for individuals with autism and their families.

Comments