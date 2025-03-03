Casa Romantica Debuts 'The Studio' A New Hub for Artistic Innovation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Thursday night, February 27th, Casa Romantica officially celebrated the opening reception for its newest artistic endeavor, The Studio, an innovative space dedicated to celebrating creativity and fostering artistic engagement. A sold out event, the opening reception welcomed community members, and art lovers alike, marking a new chapter in Casa Romantica's mission to support and showcase the arts.

“We are excited to introduce The Studio as a dedicated space where art is both experienced and brought to life,” shared Casa Romantica's Executive Director Kylie Travis. “Rick Delanty's work embodies the essence of our mission, which is to inspire through the arts, and we are honored to host him as our inaugural artist. This space will serve as a hub for creativity, fostering engagement between artists and the community.”

Underwritten by Mark and Bonnie Larsen, The Studio offers a unique experience where visitors can engage with working artists in an intimate setting. This dynamic space debuts with the work of acclaimed artist Rick J. Delanty, whose vibrant landscapes capture the beauty and spirit of Southern California. Delanty's artwork, known for its expressiveness, energy, and positive color palette, will be on display from January 24 – June 30, 2025, and is available for purchase. Guests may also witness Delanty painting on-site, providing a rare opportunity to observe a master at work. Among the pieces on display is a significant artwork he created live at Casa Romantica's Annual Toast Celebration.

Delanty has called San Clemente home for over fifty years, contributing significantly to the community's cultural landscape. His artistry extends beyond paintings—he designed the flag that flies over San Clemente's civic buildings and created the logos for San Clemente High School and the Ocean Festival. He is a Signature member of six national arts societies, represented by four prestigious galleries, and the recipient of numerous national and international awards. Art historian and author Christopher Volpe has commended him as “one of the most recognized and accomplished oil/acrylic painters working in Southern California.”

Over the next six months, The Studio will continue to host resident artists, offering visitors the opportunity to engage with working artists in real time. In addition to The Studio, Casa Romantica boasts an on-site art gallery and exhibits throughout its historic grounds, further solidifying its commitment to the arts. The next artist to be featured in The Studio will be announced soon.

With a diverse array of artistic and cultural offerings, including resident artist programs, rotating exhibitions, live music, coffee concerts, and hands-on creative workshops, Casa Romantica provides enriching experiences for all. For a complete list of events or to purchase tickets, visit CasaRomantica.org.

