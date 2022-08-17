Casa Romantica Announces 20th Annual Experiential Fundraiser, TOAST TO THE CASA: La Belle Epoque

Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, a nonprofit southern California cultural center and arts destination, will host its twentieth annual Toast to the Casa gala on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Celebrating 95 years of the historic estate this September, attendees of the glamorous gala will experience a sandbox of excitement across the historic Casa Romantica estate, featuring culinary tastes and toasts, exhibition experiences, live entertainment, and more while partying like Parisians of the 19th century! Toast to the Casa is the organization's preeminent fundraiser gala that provides major support for all of the institution's cultural and educational programs throughout the season. Tickets for the exclusive event start at $175 through August 31st, and $200 after September 1st, with sponsorship packages still available. View tickets and sponsorship opportunities at ToastToTheCasa.com.

The 20th annual Toast to the Casa's 2022 theme, La Belle Epoque, will transport guests through the iconic keyhole door to Paris in the 1890s. Guests will be greeted with a tasting glass and sweeping views of the iconic landmark, as well as the chance to play La Champagne Pong and gambling for good in the art gallery casino. The jam-packed gala event invites attendees to not only explore the historic grounds during the fundraising event, but immerse in a one-of-a-kind themed experience with room-to-room activities and festivities. Lounge in the beautiful courtyard, participate in a silent auction, taste Paris with gourmet desserts, enjoy a cigar and cocktails courtesy of Nolet Spirits on the Ocean Terrace, watch a live painter create a masterpiece in the amphitheater, enjoy live music performances, can-can dancers, and much more - the fun is endless!

Icons and changemakers for arts and education in Southern California, Drs. Ralph and Sherry Opacic are the Honorary Chairs for the 2022 gala. Dr. Ralph Opacic founded the award-winning Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA), and Dr. Sherry Opacic has more than 30 years of experience as a school, district, and county administrator and educational leader. Casa Romantica welcomes over 6,000 local students each year for STEAM-based field trips, weekly and monthly workshops and events, scholarship contests, and arts academies. These opportunities are offered for FREE due to the generosity of Casa Romantica supporters and donations during fundraisers like Toast to the Casa. Welcoming over 40,000 visitors a year for world-class programming of premier exhibitions, concerts, lectures, performances, horticulture activities, and educational experiences, Toast to the Casa: La Belle Epoque will help raise funds that enables Casa Romantica to continue to provide exceptional cultural and educational programs for people of all ages, as well as preserve the beloved San Clemente landmark and coastal public gardens for future generations.