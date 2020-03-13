Carpenter Performing Arts Center Postpones All Performances Through May 1

The Carpenter Performing Arts Center has announced that it is postponing all performances through May 1.

The company released the following statement:

The highest priority for the Carpenter Performing Arts Center is the health and safety of our patrons, our community of artists, and our staff and volunteers. Under the guidance of the leadership at California State University, Long Beach (CSULB), the Carpenter Center has been engaged in ongoing planning since the emergence of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). While there are no confirmed cases related to the CSULB campus or the Carpenter Center at this time, CSULB and the Carpenter Center are greatly reducing the number of public events as a proactive action in support of social distancing in order to keep our campus and greater community safe.

In compliance with these measures, all performances at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center through May 1, 2020 are postponed until further notice.

If you hold tickets to an upcoming performance at the Carpenter Center, please visit carpenterarts.org/alert to learn if your tickets are affected by the temporary closure of the Carpenter Center. All ticket purchases for Carpenter Center season events through May 1, 2020 will be automatically refunded. Your patience is greatly appreciated.

Refund Information

You do not need to take any steps to initiate a refund

Carpenter Center season performance purchases made with a credit card in the last 90 days will be automatically refunded by point of purchase for the cost of the ticket and all associated fees

Carpenter Center season performance purchases made more than 90 days ago, or in person at the Carpenter Center Arts Ticket Office by cash or check, will automatically be issued a check to the on-file billing address for the cost of the ticket and associated fees

Many of our patrons have graciously expressed support by seeking to forgo a ticket refund. While we greatly appreciate these offers, the scale and logistics of our refund effort necessitate an automatic refund. Should you wish to make a donation to assist the Carpenter Center at this time, please visit carpenterarts.org/donate

If you have additional questions, please contact the Arts Ticket Office at 562.985.7000 (Monday - Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.) or email the Arts Ticket Office at cota-cpac@csulb.edu.

Please note: The Carpenter Center Ticket Office cannot assist with tickets to the Musical Theatre West production of Mame. Please contact MTW at 562.856.1999 or tickets@musical.org.

As we navigate the challenges posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) together, we will continue to monitor the guidance of campus, city, and state officials in determining when the Carpenter Center will reopen for performances. We will continue to keep you appraised of additional changes to our schedule, including the rescheduling of postponed events.





