Carols And Classics: HOLIDAY ORGAN SPECTACULAR Continues Seasonal Festivities In Grand Fashion 

Marvel at the 4,322-pipe, $3.1 million king of instruments that is the William J. Gillespie Concert Organ as the musicians of Pacific Symphony join forces with concert organist Todd Wilson for another grand "Holiday Organ Spectacular." Programming a musical cocktail of sacred and holiday music alongside traditional organ works, the evening will be sure to reflect upon the season's joyful festivities. Musicians from the Symphony include the evening's host Barry Perkins, trumpet; Mindy Ball, harp; Dennis Kim, violin; Meredith Crawford, viola; and Elliott Moreau, bassoon and saxophone.

The "Holiday Organ Spectacular" takes place on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m., in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Single tickets start at $15. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. This concert is part of the Symphony's 2019-20 Pedals & Pipes Series, a trio of concerts showcasing the hall's William J. Gillespie Concert Organ, and is generously sponsored by Valerie and Barry Hon. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org.

Regarded across America and around the world as one of today's finest concert organists, Todd Wilson is head of the organ department at The Cleveland Institute of Music, and director of music and worship at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Cleveland, Ohio. In addition, he is curator of the E.M. Skinner pipe organ at Severance Hall (home of the Cleveland Orchestra), and house organist for the newly-restored Aeolian organ at the Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens in Akron, Ohio.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You