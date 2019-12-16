California Premiere Of 17 BORDER CROSSINGS Announced At The Broad Stage

The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica is proud to present the California Premiere of 17 Border Crossings, created by and starring Thaddeus Phillips, and directed by Tatiana Mallarino on Friday, January 24 and Saturday January 25, 2020, at 7:30pm.

After sold out runs on four continents, including the international cities of Moscow and Hong Kong, 17 Border Crossings made its Off-Broadway premiere on April 11, 2019 at New York Theatre Workshop and ran for six weeks. Based on Phillips' actual adventures, 17 Border Crossings is a comical, visually surreal, sometimes harrowing, and engrossing look at the imaginary lines that divide up the world and the very real barriers they create.

The audience is asked to climb aboard a communist-era train from Prague to Belgrade, smuggle KFC out of Egypt, hide away in the wheel well of a transatlantic jet and bolt across the border from Mexico to the U.S. in the dead of night. With a chair, table, and bar of lights, Phillips, an award winning theater director, designer and performer magically conjures barricaded Venezuelan bridges, a rusty Croatian ferry, perilous international flights, obscure Amazonian ports, the twin cities of El Paso and Juarez, deportations, strip searches, illegal crossings, arbitrary passports and curious customs - a dazzling trip around the world.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You