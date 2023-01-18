CYCLE OF POVERTY Reading Festival Comes to A Noise Within in February

Lower Depth Theatre Partners with A Noise Within's 'Noise Now' community engagement series to present 'Cycle of Poverty' reading festival.

Lower Depth Theatre and A Noise Within's "Noise Now" community engagement series present the Cycle of Poverty reading festival, showcasing four new plays over the course of two afternoons. Each play, developed as part of the Lower Depth Commission Fellowship Program, explores social and racial issues within the cycle of poverty from a BIPOC perspective.

Saturday, Feb. 4 at 1:30 p.m.:

• Footsteps by Vasanti Saxena: Infused with fairy tales and fantasy, Footsteps illuminates the pivotal moments in the lives of two girls who grow up in poverty, yet find joy and solace in their friendship as they forge their way into adulthood.

• Bread & Circus by Marlow Wyatt: An audience of salacious NIMBY's peers into the lives of homeless 21-year-old Hope and her companion, wise and mysterious Charity, as the two fight against bureaucracy, indecency, capitalism and an unjust justice system.

Sunday, Feb. 5 at 1:30 p.m.:

• Follow the Lady by DeLane McDuffie: A seasoned grifter must choose between her get rich con that milks communities of money and hope and the chance to guide her people to a better tomorrow.

• Mine by Sage Martin: In this Appalachian ghost story about grief, greed and getting even, revenge is brewing in the mountains.

WHERE:

A Noise Within

3352 E Foothill Blvd.

Pasadena, CA 91107

ADMISSION:

Pay What You Choose with price options at $10, $15, $25, $50.

For additional information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2219559®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lower-depth.com%2Fcycle-of-poverty-festival?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

For tickets and venue information, call (626) 356-3100, or visit anoisewithin.org/noise-now