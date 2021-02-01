CSArts Academy Returns This Spring with Reimagined Classes for Distance Learning

This spring, Orange County School of the Arts is inviting aspiring young artists from near and far to experience its quality arts instruction from the comfort of their own homes. Reimagined for distance-learning, the school's community engagement program, CSArts Academy, is back for Spring Classes with a new Virtual Saturday Series. Nearly 2,000 students have missed the program since it was canceled because of the current health crisis last March. Designed for children ages 8-15, the spring program offers both eight-week classes and two-week workshops in a fun, creative and nurturing online environment. Students can choose the art form and length of session that best meets their interests and schedule, with opportunities for both beginner and advanced studies in a variety of artistic fields. These unique Saturday classes encourage students to develop important fundamental skills while providing practical experience under the guidance of OCSA's renowned educators and master guest artists.

"We are excited to still be able to deliver high quality instruction over a virtual platform to our young aspiring artists," said Director of Community Arts Enrichment Brian Stevens. "Our teachers are using what they've learned over the past year to give students the best virtual learning experience possible."

Students who enroll in an Eight-Week Class gain a comprehensive overview of their chosen art discipline and are provided with any necessary materials to complete their at-home classroom. For students looking to explore their digital creativity, classes are offered in Animation Exploration and Character Design for Animation. Students interested in expressing their theatrical or musical side can choose from Acting, Musical Theatre Exploration, Popular Music Exploration and Storytelling Through Singing. For visual artists, Painting & Drawing, Ceramics and Special Effects Makeup are available. Aspiring writers are encouraged to try Creative Writing or Fiction Writing. All classes focus on each student's imaginative and creative process, allowing them to grow in their artistic expression.

This year, CSArts Academy is offering a new Two-Week Workshop option in the subjects of Filmmaking Exploration and Parent & Me Cooking. Filmmaking Exploration is a deep dive into the art and science behind the filmmaking process. Students learn filmmaking workflow, stop-motion animation, cinematography, and editing with Adobe Premiere. In Parent & Me Cooking, children and parents can spend quality time together learning new culinary skills right from their very own kitchens. Each two-week session is a part of a larger eight-week course. Students can enjoy each workshop independently or take all four to soak up every aspect of the subject matter.

The 2021 CSArts Academy Spring classes take place weekly on Saturdays, March 6-May 1 (no class April 3). Registration opens February 1; Two-Week Workshops range from $145-$195 and Eight-Week Classes range from $365-$445. An Early Bird discount is available until February 19. To register and view a digital brochure, visit www.ocsarts.net/SpringClasses.

A note about technology requirements: CSArts Academy Spring 2021 Classes provide students with a fully synchronous online experience. In order to participate in course offerings, students must have access to Wi-Fi, as well as a dedicated device with video capabilities (computer/laptop/iPad/tablet) that allows them to access the virtual classes. If a specific class calls for any additional technological requirements or additional materials, they will be listed on the CSArts Academy registration website.