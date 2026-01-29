Veronica Swift Will Join Pacific Jazz Orchestra For LOVE INSIDE OUT At The Soraya

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Vocalist Veronica Swift will appear with the Pacific Jazz Orchestra for LOVE INSIDE OUT on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. The concert will take place at The Soraya as part of the venue’s fifth annual Jazz at Naz Festival. Tickets will start at $59, with livestream passes available for $19.99.

The program will be conducted by Chris Walden, founder and artistic director of Pacific Jazz Orchestra. The evening will mark the first collaboration between Swift and the orchestra and will feature a repertoire centered on love-themed songs spanning multiple genres.

Swift said in a recent interview with Soraya Executive and Artistic Director Thor Steingraber, “I'm never one to do a Valentine's Day themed show — but when discussing this with The Soraya (and Chris Walden) we came up with a Love Inside Out celebration, a journey of all of the facets of what love is, from person-to-person, age-to-age...from first person, second person, and third person.”

The concert will mark Pacific Jazz Orchestra’s fourth appearance at The Soraya. The ensemble most recently performed there during its 2024–25 season finale, which featured Eva Noblezada with special guests Reeve and Paris Carney. That program was developed as an original collaboration with The Soraya.

Walden will lead a program that includes selections such as “All By Myself” by Eric Carmen, “Luck Be a Lady” by Frank Loesser, “As Long As He Needs Me” by Lionel Bart, and “Fever” by Eddie Cooley and Otis Blackwell.

“Pacific Jazz Orchestra is delighted to feature Veronica Swift on our special Valentine's Day concert,” Walden said in a statement. “Her captivating vocals bring tremendous depth and emotion to her performances.”

Pacific Jazz Orchestra’s inaugural season was fully funded by The Herb Alpert Foundation, which continues to support the ensemble during its 2025–26 season. Additional support is provided by Grow @ Annenberg.