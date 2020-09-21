Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
COOKIN' WITH GAS Returns in Online Format

The next show will take place on October 1.

Sep. 21, 2020  
Your favorite improv show returns for an all new online format! Based entirely on audience suggestions, the comic daredevils invent custom-made fun that will have you falling out of your (virtual) seat.

This Event will be run through ZOOM WEBINAR. All participants will receive a link prior to the event, which will require ZOOM registration. Please make sure you are registered and logged in 5 mins before the show to guarantee full access.

https://www.groundlings.com/shows/cookin-with-gas-online



