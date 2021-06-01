CLUB QUARANTINE LIVE WITH D-NICE Added to Hollywood Bowl 2021 Season

The Los Angeles Philharmonic announced today the addition of Club Quarantine Live with D-Nice to the Hollywood Bowl's recently announced 2021 season. The three-hour dance party, produced in partnership with Live Nation Urban, will feature special guests the Amerie, Carl Thomas, Common, Deborah Cox, Erica Campbell, Isley Brothers, Kiana Lede, Sheila E., and Trey Songz. This one-night-only special event takes place Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 7:00PM, and will be hosted by Chris Spencer & Donnie Wahlberg.

D-Nice's Club Quarantine virtual parties on Instagram brought millions of people together during the stay-at-home mandates. The online community connected people from all over the world and provided a much-needed uplift during troubled times. With Club Quarantine Live at the Hollywood Bowl, D-Nice and the star-studded line-up of special guests and hosts will bring D-Nice's distinct brand of positivity from the screen to the stage and be the in-person celebration fans have been waiting for.

Single tickets for Club Quarantine Live with D-Nice and the entire Hollywood Bowl 2021 Summer Season go on sale today, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 10:00AM PT. Tickets are available for purchase at HollywoodBowl.com, through the newly updated Hollywood Bowl app, in person at the Hollywood Bowl Box Office (in the Plaza, outside the Main Gate), or by phone at 323 850 2000 (10:00am to 6:00pm, Mon-Fri). Ticketing assistance can be accessed by contacting information@laphil.org.

Based on new guidance, from Los Angeles County and the State of California, the Hollywood Bowl concerts will increase to 100% available capacity for concerts starting in July. This means previously announced social distancing and fully vaccinated-only sections have been removed for the entire season (July 3, 2021 - September 28, 2021). All attendees who can are encouraged to get vaccinated. The LA Phil is waiting for updated guidance from LA County Department of Public Health regarding changes to the mask policy after June 15. With these significant changes to the concert procedures, The LA Phil is allowing anyone who has already made a purchase for the 2021 season the opportunity to receive a credit on their account or full refund of their purchase. The most updated information about on-site policies can be found here.