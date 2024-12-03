CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Returns to The Groundlings In December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrity Autobiography, the international hit comedy Broadway sensation and winner of the Drama Desk Award is returning to the Groundlings on Monday December 30th at 8pm.

Featuring all-star cast Pamela Adlon, Julie Brown, Carrie Ann Inaba, Ben Mankiewicz (TCM), Bobby Moynihan, Laraine Newman, Cheri Oteri, Eugene Pack, Dayle Reyfel, and Cedric Yarbrough.

The celebrated show which has a robust fan following with repeat audiences, is created by Emmy nominee Eugene Pack, and developed with Dayle Reyfel, and features stars acting out unintentionally hilarious passages from other star's memoirs.

Celebrity Autobiography has been critically acclaimed around the world from the United States to London's West End, Edinburgh, Australia's Sydney Opera House, and an engagement on Broadway. The show originally opened in New York to rave reviews and won the Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience.

How does Vanna flip her panels? What does Stallone store in his freezer? Why did Justin Bieber get stuck in the trunk of a car? What does Hasselhoff reveal about the beauties of Baywatch? The passages run the gamut from the “poetry” of Matthew McConaughey to the confessions of Miley Cyrus to the most famous Hollywood love triangle in history told from all sides—Debbie, Liz , and Eddie. The remarkable and unforgettably hilarious detail is that this is all performed in “their own words.”

