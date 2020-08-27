Best Of Fest ISLAND GIRL Has Encore Streaming, August 27 - August 29

Tickets are $15.99 with a small surcharge and are available for purchase at 7:00 pm (PST).

Best of the Fest "Island Girl: A Rescue Mission", written and performed by Luka Lyman, developed and directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson, will be available to stream on demand starting Thursday, August 27th at 7:00 pm (PST) through Saturday, August 28th.

While seeking the spirit of her dead mother, Mele encounters her ancestors who were early missionaries to the Hawaiian Islands. She explores six generations of Lyman women living in Hawaii beginning in 1832. Mele discovers a magic within that she just may have inherited.

Tickets are $15.99 with a small surcharge and are available for purchase at 7:00 pm (PST). For tickets and information, please contact the http://www.whitefiretheatre.com or call 818.687.8559.

