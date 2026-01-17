Long Beach Shakespeare Company Announces 2026 Season: The Stuff of Legends

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Long Beach Shakespeare Company announced its 2026 season, The Stuff of Legends, a bold and expansive theatrical journey celebrating iconic stories, unforgettable voices, and timeless works that have shaped culture across generations.

From Shakespearean power struggles and sweeping romances to beloved holiday classics and thrilling radio plays, the 2026 season honors figures and stories whose legacies endure — works that have been imitated, immortalized, and never forgotten.

"This season is about legacy," said Holly Leveque the producing Artistic Director. "About the weight of greatness, the spark of memory, and the stories that continue to live in our collective imagination."

The season opens with Shakespeare's Julius Caesar (January 24-February 7), a gripping

exploration of ambition, loyalty, and betrayal, followed by the intoxicating epic Antony and

Cleopatra (March 7-22), where love collides with empire in one of history's most legendary

romances.

Family-friendly and community-focused programming continues with Charlotte's Web as a live radio play (April), bringing E.B. White's beloved tale of friendship and sacrifice to life, and Oscar Wilde's dazzling comedy The Importance of Being Earnest (July 10-19), a masterclass in wit whose language has echoed for more than a century.

The season's popular Radio Show series expands with atmospheric adaptations of Edgar Allan Poe, Frankenstein, and War of the Worlds, celebrating the power of storytelling through sound and imagination.

The fall lineup culminates in a pair of holiday favorites: Sleeping Beauty (Holiday Edition), and A Christmas Carol (Radio Show), each reminding audiences why these stories return year after year.

Rounding out the season is the New Works Festival, a multi-weekend celebration of original voices and bold new storytelling-highlighting the legends of tomorrow while honoring the living, evolving art of theatre.

Performances run at the Helen Borgers Theatre, with evening shows at 8 p.m. and matinees at 2 p.m.

For more information, visit www.lbshakespeare.org.