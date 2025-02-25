Ballet Folklórico De México De Amalia Hernández to Conclude 30th Anniversary With THE LUCKMAN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA will conclude its 30th anniversary celebrations with Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández on Sunday, March 16. Founded in 1952 by dancer and choreographer Amalia Hernández, the dance company brings together the music, dance and costume of Mexican folklore from pre-Columbian civilizations to the modern era.

Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández has a permanent residence at the iconic Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City and has choreographed over 120 ballets. The company is comprised of 60 folk dancers and musicians who continue to perform extensively across Mexico and abroad. The company has reached over 45 million spectators worldwide and has received countless awards and accolades, positioning itself as the premier folkloric dance ensemble in Mexico and around the world.

Since 1994, The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA has been the University's home for the professional arts and a meeting point where communities come together to celebrate the universal language of creativity. As the area's preeminent cultural center, The Luckman is committed to cultivating an appreciation for the arts by providing a platform for artistic expression and the discovery of different cultures. Thanks to the generosity of Harriet and Charles Luckman, over the past 30 years the fine arts complex that bears their name has presented the music, dance, theatre, film and visual art of nearly 1,000 artists representing more than 60 countries.

"Throughout our thirty years of presenting music, dance, theatre, and visual art, The Luckman has been a meeting point for artists and audiences to come together and celebrate the universal language of creativity," comments Nicholas A. Mestas, Executive Director of The Luckman. "Our diverse offerings have been a catalyst for cross-cultural dialogue while shining light on the interconnectedness of the world's artistic traditions."

