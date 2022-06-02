BWW Interview: Glenn Davis High Scoring with KING JAMES

The next show at the Mark Taper Forum, Rajiv Joseph's King James world premieres June 8, 2022 (with previews starting June 1st). Kenny Leon directs this co-production of Center Theatre Group and Steppenwolf Theatre Company starring Glenn Davis and Chris Perfetti .

Glenn took some time to answer a few of my queries on King James, being co-artistic director at Steppenwolf Theatre and working with a one-of-a-kind co-star.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Glenn!

This is not the first time you've worked with Rajiv Joseph. You did Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo at the Kirk Douglas in 2011. What cosmic forces brought you back together with Rajiv to create the role of Shawn?

Ever since being in Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, Rajiv and I have been very close friends and collaborators. We're currently involved in several TV projects, so it's been very natural working together again on a play. I saw a play of his, Guards at the Taj and, that was the first time I thought to myself "I'd like to do a two-person play one day." Rajiv and I later saw a friend's show in New York and, while out for drinks that night with our good friend, casting director, Sharon Bialy, she suggested Rajiv should write a two-hander for me. After a couple months, Rajiv called me and told me his idea -- a play about Lebron James and his stature in our culture as well as his impact on society at large.

Were you familiar with Rajiv's other works before?

I first encountered his work in 2009, working on Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo and since then, I've made an effort to see and/or read as most of his plays.

How did this co-production come about between Steppenwolf theatre and Center Theatre Group?

I had recently been named an ensemble member at Steppenwolf and the then artistic director, Anna D. Shapiro extended the invitation to me to pitch something I wanted to do or be a part of in a future season. After hearing Rajiv's idea, I pitched it to Anna and Michael Ritchie (Center Theatre Group's then artistic director), who were both thrilled with this idea. They then agreed to co-commission and co-produce the show.

What are you most proud that you accomplished during your almost year as co-artistic director at Steppenwolf Theatre alongside Audrey Francis?

I actually have three:

First, successfully reopening. Like all performing arts organizations, it was a gigantic challenge to reopen safely with COVID protocols, and audiences re-welcomed, while continuing to grow our staff.

Second, opening our new building, which includes the Ensemble Theatre - a theatre in the round - which is a vessel for our ensemble's work and opening Chekhov's Seagull in this venue last month was a huge accomplishment.

Finally, advancing the culture at Steppenwolf to be one that is more inclusive, safe, and values our artists and staff. For example, we've eliminated 10 out of 12s, moved to a 7-show/week model, and we have already hired more BIPOC staff in leadership positions.

Honorable mention: I'm extremely proud of my partnership with Audrey Francis in showing the Steppenwolf community what shared leadership can look like.

What would your three-line pitch of King James be?

This play is a meditation on friendship, about fandom and about sports as religion. It is the epitome of the saying, "Do not judge someone by their worst moment." It is also a love letter to Lebron James and sports fans everywhere.

Have you ever crossed paths with Lebron James?

I have not but, coincidentally, we have the same birthday. Though I have seen him play in-person. Rajiv and I saw him play the Chicago Bulls back when he was still with the Miami Heat. We do happen to have a handful of mutual friends.

If you were to submit your character Shawn on an online dating site, what qualities would you include?

Inquisitive, driven, devastatingly-good-looking, charming, type of guy you want to bring home to meet your mom, affable, a writer, an artist, knows how to treat a woman, sharp-dresser, good with his hands, a sneaker-head.

What flaws of Shawn would you definitely leave out?

A womanizer, a bit selfish, a sneaker-head, not a great relationship with his parents, a bit naive, not the best communicator.

What was it like to work with the late Robin Williams on Bengal Tiger on Broadway in 2011?

Robin was one of a kind. It was a highlight of my career to work with him and an absolute pleasure to be in the room to witness his sheer magnetism everyday working on that play. He is a singular artist who had so many exceptional gifts, one of which was his stream of consciousness humor that had the entire cast in stitches throughout the entire rehearsal process. He never felt like he was one of the most famous people on the planet when we were working. He went out of his way to make sure we all saw him as just another actor in the show. He was full of class and taught me what professionalism looks like a that level. And then he became a friend. He invited the cast out to his 60th birthday in the Bay Area which was unforgettable.

What's next for Glenn Davis?

Next, I'll be doing Downstate by Bruce Norris this coming fall at Playwrights Horizons, which we premiered at Steppenwolf in 2018 and then transferred to the National Theatre in London.

Thank you again, Glenn. I look forward to meeting your Lebron James.

For tickets to the live performances of King James through July 3, 2022; click on the button below: