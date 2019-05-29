BWW Interview: Brooke deRosa Offers GUNFIGHT Musical As Part of Upcoming Fringe Festival

So this is a western comedy, It's written almost like a cross between Gilbert & Sullivan and "Blazing Saddles".

When a clueless man named Chance wanders into town searching for his first love named Hope he discovers more than he bargained for. Hope has taken a job in the local brothel where she spends time with the tyrannical Sheriff Sunday. Hijinks ensue as Chance, Hope, and the Sheriff get entangled in a hilarious web of truth, lies and love. Who will win the girl? You'll have to come see the result of the showdown between Chance and the Sheriff to find out.

It sounds really funny.

It's a pretty funny show, but I may be biased. Our creative team is all female, so I suppose that's something. We have a lot of funny dialogue and double entendres, several dance numbers and the show runs about 50 minutes.

What for you is the most exciting element of your show? I've spent the majority of my professional life to date on stage as a performer. Moving to the other side is such a thrill! I get to collaborate with my favorite co-stars in the opera and musical theatre world that I have performed with many times but in a new way. What about your cast? Who make up the ensemble?

Our cast is comprised of opera performers, operetta folks - who do a lot of Gilbert & Sullivan, and musical theater performers.

Is this your first show as a writer?

This is the third show I've written.

Fill us in with more detail on your background.

My background was originally as a musical theater performer and then an opera singer. I've been composing music and film scores alongside performing my whole life but around 2016 I started combining both passions into writing opera and musicals. My first opera, The Monkey's Paw premiered with Pacific Opera Project in 2017. I have several commissions coming up along with shows I am writing to produce. While I am not performing in this, I am producing it through my new company, Trial Run Productions.

Talk with candor and more detail about what excites you about this venture. As a performer, my favorite shows have been operettas such as Pirates of Penzance, Candide and The Merry Widow. Operetta is a fun genre that features both singing and dialogue, much like musical theatre. I wanted to write something that would be witty, in a more "traditional" style but give it a fresh and modern take, and that's how Gunfight came about. I feel that having a performing background in both opera and musical theatre definitely helps in the writing process. I try to envision what I would like to see as an audience and who I would like to portray as an actor.

What are other newer accomplishments? In 2018 I was hired to orchestrate, re-compose and conduct the famous "missing quintet" from Rossini's opera "La Gazzetta". I have also conducted on TV's "Scandal". "Luke Cage" season 2 and produced albums for Amazon Music, Linear Labs, and most recently, Snoop Dogg.

If you had to sum up Gunfight in a couple of sentences, what would you say?

The whole thing is very tongue in cheek. It's very funny, and the cast laughs a TON.