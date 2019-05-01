A Musical Theatre Nerd, forced by her family to give up her dreams, gets a real job in the real world... as a toy store Christmas elf. Bunny the Elf LIVE! makes its World Premiere at the Hollywood Fringe Festival on June 9th at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre, 5636 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90038.

Christi Pedigo's YouTube sensation, Bunny the Elf, will be sharing her elfing journey LIVE! On stage! With new material and a special update on what's next for Bunny. An uplifting coming of age comedy about finding where one's talents, or lack thereof, fit in the world.

Written and Produced by Christi Pedigo; Directed by Rose London, Starring: Christi Pedigo

This one-person show runs just under 1 hour. Recommended for ages 10+. Please email bunnytheelf@gmail.com with questions about content for children.

Christi Pedigo (Writer/Performer) is excited to bring her lovable quirky character Bunny, from the web series Hire Me! and Bunny the Elf (YouTube and Amazon Prime Video) to the stage! Bunny is based on Christi's early career in NYC where she worked at F.A.O. Schwarz on Fifth Avenue as Alice in Wonderland, Twinkle the Elf, and other characters. In NYC, Christi appeared Off-Broadway in Girls Town at Players Theatre and Golden Ladder at Actors Playhouse. She won an OOBR (Off-Off Broadway Review) Award for her performance as Brooke Ashton in Noises Offat the Gallery Players of Park Slope. She had a lead role in the award-winning independent film Film School Confidential. Upon moving to Los Angeles, Christi formed She Did It Productions and has written, directed, and starred in several short films (Simulations, Last Will and... Smith?, CeeCee's Bench) and web series (Are We Rolling?, Mommy's 15 Seconds, Hire Me!, Bunny the Elf) while appearing on stage in Orange County (It's a Wonderful Life, All My Sons, and more at Stages Theatre; WTC View at Theatre Out; Get Smart at Huntington Beach Playhouse) and Los Angeles (4Play with trip. at The Actors Company).

BUNNY THE ELF LIVE! will also be at STAGES in Fullerton, CA on

Nov. 30, 2019, @ 4:30pm

Dec. 7, 2019, @ 4:30pm

Stagesoc.org





