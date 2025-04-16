BONNIE & CLYDE US Premiere to be Presented at Rubicon Theatre Company

RUBICON THEATRE will continue the company’s extraordinary “Dare to Dream” Season with the U.S. Premiere of BONNIE & CLYDE, a new version of the Tony Nominated musical about America’s most notorious outlaws, An exhilarating tale of love, crime, and passion, BONNIE & CLYDE is a daring and deeply human retelling of two of America’s most notorious outlaws. With an unforgettable score by the legendary Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, Civil War, Dracula) that combines rockabilly, blues and gospel music, lyrics by Don Black, and book by Ivan Menchell, this new adaptation brings the gripping story of America’s most notorious outlaws to life in a fresh and dynamic way. The Rubicon production is helmed by acclaimed director J. Scott Lapp who served as Assistant Director for the Broadway and pre-Broadway productions, and stars Ellie White and Russell Muzyczka. Musical direction is by Lisa LeMay, with choreography by Natalie Iscovich.



Says Director J. Scott Lapp, “What makes this musical special isn’t just the story — it’s the way it’s told. Audiences won’t just see two criminals. They will see two dreamers — Bonnie, with her head full of poetry and stardom, and Clyde, desperate to escape poverty and make a name for himself. It’s a love story wrapped in tragedy. A crime spree set to a powerful score.”



Songs like “This World Will Remember Me” and “Dyin’ Ain’t So Bad” give voice to characters who are usually just remembered as mugshots, “continues Lapp. “The musical asks us to consider why they did what they did. It explores the cost of chasing fame, the pain of poverty, and the desperation that drives people to the edge.”



Rubicon Artistic Director Karyl Lynn Burns agrees, noting, “BONNIE & CLYDE is the fifth show of Rubicon’s ‘Dare to Dream’ Season. Set during turbulent times, it is a timely commentary on the American Dream and what can happen when that dream dies or is deferred. We sympathize with the plight of the leading characters and are drawn to their bravado,” says Burns. “They also broke the law – they were notorious outlaws responsible for the lost dreams and lost lives of others. The show asks us to reflect on how and why they are regarded as folk heroes and to consider the intersections between celebrity and criminality.”



Originally debuting on Broadway in 2011 starring Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes, BONNIE & CLYDE earned nominations for two Tony Awards, five Drama Desk Awards, and three Outer Critics Circle Awards. Since then, the show has gained a devoted following, with successful productions staged across the U.S. and internationally in Japan, Korea, and Brazil. A concert version in the U.K. was filmed in 2022, which led to the successful West End premiere which ran in 2022 and 2023.