BIG FAT CHRISTMAS SHOW at El Portal Will Raise Funds For Hope The Mission

This year, the fundraiser takes place on Friday, December 5th at 8pm.
HOPE THE MISSION board member and Broadway performer Michael-Leon Wooley and co-host Jason Michael Snow, have each year gathered their friends and fellow performers, who come together as BROADWAY TO THE RESCUE, to provide an evening of amazing holiday favorites and musical theatre showstoppers called THE BIG FAT CHRISTMAS SHOW celebrating the holidays, entertaining and informing supporters of HOPE THE MISSION as part of this annual gala, along with festive live and silent auctions. A VIP reception starts at 7pm and a VIP After Party follows at 10pm.
This year, the fundraiser takes place on Friday, December 5th at 8pm at the El Portal Theatre, (5269 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601) and features the talents of Wooley and Snow, along with Clent Bowers (“Old Deuteronomy” in CATS on Broadway, national tours of The Wiz and Ain't Misbehavin', the film Little Fockers), Carly Hughes (Chicago, Pippin, Beautiful, ABC's American Housewife), Wendy Rosoff (42nd Street, White Christmas), Rena Strober (CBS' Big Bang Theory, Les Miserables - Broadway and national tour), and Sharon Wilkins (The Life, Seussical).
The evening is executive produced by Michael-Leon Wooley; Brad Gardner is Music Director. DeeDee Magno, Joan Amedilla, Isabella Moore, Tiana Okoye, Gwen Hollander, and Jonah Platt dance Michelle Elkin's choreography, assisted by Madison Aisanaya, assistant choreographer. Lighting is by Brandon Baruch; costumes are by Samantha Kussler. Sarah Steiker is production manager for the concert.
