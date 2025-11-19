BIG FAT CHRISTMAS SHOW at El Portal Will Raise Funds For Hope The Mission

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

HOPE THE MISSION board member and Broadway performer Michael-Leon Wooley and co-host Jason Michael Snow, have each year gathered their friends and fellow performers, who come together as BROADWAY TO THE RESCUE, to provide an evening of amazing holiday favorites and musical theatre showstoppers called THE BIG FAT CHRISTMAS SHOW celebrating the holidays, entertaining and informing supporters of HOPE THE MISSION as part of this annual gala, along with festive live and silent auctions. A VIP reception starts at 7pm and a VIP After Party follows at 10pm.