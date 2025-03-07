BANACHEK: MIND GAMES Kicks Off New Interactive Live Series At Loews Hollywood

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wiggle Room Entertainment will present new series of interactive, story-driven performances at at Loews Hollywood Hotel.

The first in its exclusive lineup, Banachek: Mind Games, kicks off at Loews Hollywood Hotel on March 21 for a special opening weekend before launching into an extended residency.

Co-founded by multi-platinum artist and 98 Degrees founder Jeff Timmons and award-winning producer and creative strategist Erich Recker, WRE curates the world’s best storytellers across crime, music, magic and more, delivering high-end, intimate experiences in luxury venues. With plans to expand beyond L.A., WRE is setting the stage for an entirely new way to experience live entertainment.

"I was tested under strict scientific conditions and deemed a true psychic by leading researchers," says Banachek, who has worked with Criss Angel, David Blaine, and Penn & Teller. "In Mind Games, you’ll see—and even take part in—some of the same experiments that fooled the world’s top scientists.”

“We saw a gap in the market for truly intimate performances where the connection between artist and audience is everything," says Erich Recker. "It’s about making every guest feel like they’re part of something exclusive yet deeply personal. Guests enjoy an up-close, VIP performance inside the performer’s suite.”

"Jeff, Banachek, and I curated some of the best storytellers—artists who don’t just perform but pull audiences into their world in a way that’s unforgettable," adds Recker. Unlike traditional VIP experiences, WRE invites guests inside the story—whether through interactive magic, unscripted musical moments, or untold Hollywood secrets.

"Guests are literally invited into the performer’s space," says Jeff Timmons. "It’s a chance to talk, hear stories, watch a great performance, and hang out afterward. It’s a completely different experience from a traditional live show or meet-and-greet."

Banachek’s Mind Games is just the beginning. Wiggle Room Entertainment is curating a slate of high-impact experiences featuring top artists, illusionists, and expert storytellers in a way Los Angeles has never seen.

The Spring 2025 slate of live experiences at Loews Hollywood Hotel features:

Banachek’s Mind Games – Psychological illusionist Banachek blurs the line between reality and deception in an interactive, mind-bending performance.

Boy Band Showdown: Legends Unplugged – Iconic boy band members share personal stories, legendary rivalries, and behind-the-scenes moments, enhanced by personal video, testimonials, and culminating in performances of their songs together for the first time.

Fabrizio Vaccaro: Tales from Sunset – A Michelin-starred chef takes guests on a culinary journey through Hollywood’s history, blending storytelling with exclusive tastings.

Don Tabak: Crime Scene Live – Led by a legendary homicide detective, this show pulls audiences inside real-life Hollywood crimes, revealing never-before-heard details.

Rich Manley: Diary of Magic – Magician and world traveler Rich Manley shares stories from his global adventures, blending illusions with incredible real-world experiences.

Anna Dangerous: Anna Dangerous, America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer Winner, whose thrilling crossbow act combines danger and seductive charm.

Additionally, WRE has several recognizable celebrity-driven residencies in the works, which will be announced soon.

“Loews Hollywood Hotel is thrilled to collaborate with Wiggle Room Entertainment to introduce these exclusive, limited-engagement performances to our guests and the city of Los Angeles," said Matthew Baker. "Just as we pride ourselves on delivering personalized, high-end hospitality, WRE crafts performances that make every guest feel like a VIP. We’re excited to introduce this elevated, immersive entertainment experience to our venue.”

Tickets for Banachek: Mind Games are extremely limited.

March 21: Eventbrite Link

March 22: Eventbrite Link

Comments