BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Begins Next Week In L.A. At Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lead producer Colin Ingram together with Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, the creators of the Back to the Future film trilogy, and Broadway in Hollywood have announced the 2022 Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical will make its Los Angeles premiere at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre for a limited four-week engagement, from November 5 – December 1, 2024. The Broadway and West End hit show is based on the Universal Pictures / Amblin Entertainment film. The production will return to Southern California at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa from December 26, 2024 – January 5, 2025.

Tickets are now available for purchase in Los Angeles at www.BroadwayInHollywood.com or www.Ticketmaster.com. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre box office. For current box office operating hours, please visit the official website. Best Availability for tickets are currently during weeknight performances.

A $39 Digital Lottery will be offered for every performance in Los Angeles exclusively through the official Broadway in Hollywood App. The app can be downloaded by visiting www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/App. The lottery will open for each performance at 11am two days prior to each performance and will close one day prior at 10am. Tickets will be available for lottery winners beginning 2 hours prior to the posted curtain time at the box office with valid ID. The first lottery for BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical will open on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at 11am PT. For more details and restrictions, download the app, and visit the Lottery section on the Tickets tab.

$30 Rush Tickets for Students & Educators will also be available, in person only at Hollywood Pantages Theatre – subject to availability. Students and educators may purchase a maximum of two (2) tickets each, with valid school IDs, 2 hours prior to showtime. For more information, visit www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/SpecialOffers.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical will feature Don Stephenson as Doc Brown and Caden Brauch as Marty McFly. Additional principal company members include Burke Swanson as George McFly, Zan Berube as Lorraine Baines, Cartreze Tucker in the dual role of Goldie Wilson / Marvin Berry, Ethan Rogers as Biff Tannen, Kiara Lee as Jennifer Parker, and Luke Antony Neville in various roles including Principal Strickland, Mayor Red Thomas, and more.

Rounding out the company are Joshua Blackswan Abbott, Emily Applebaum, Tade Biesinger, Ina Black, Brittany Bohn, Luther Brooks IV, Alyssa Carol, Jenny Dalrymple, Lucas Hallauer, Laura Sky Herman, Dan Horn, Will Jewett, Dwayne P. Mitchell, Zoe Brooke Reed, Fisher Lane Stewart, and Ross Thompson.

Following celebrated productions in London's West End and on Broadway, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical opened its tour at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio, in June 2024 and continues to destinations across North America. The tour launched less than 12 months after the show's Broadway opening on August 3, 2023, at the Winter Garden Theatre. The critically acclaimed West End production of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical officially opened in London on September 13, 2021, has been seen by more than 800,000 people to date, and broken multiple Adelphi Theatre box office records. The production won the Best New Musical Olivier Award as well as multiple WhatsOnStage Awards and a Broadway World Award for Best New Musical. BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical had its world premiere at the Manchester Opera House on March 11, 2020.

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Bob Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and features a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team that includes Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, and casting by Tara Rubin. Bespoke Theatricals serves as General Manager.

Bob Gale said, “To paraphrase Marty McFly, you guys are ready for this, and your kids are gonna love it (too)! If Bob Zemeckis and I time traveled back to 1980 and told our younger selves that the script they were struggling to write would become a Broadway musical 43 years later, they'd kick us out of their office and call us crazy. Well, sometimes, crazy ideas give birth to great entertainment, and now Bob and I are eager to share our musical vision with New York audiences. The London production exceeded our original expectations on every level, and we're certain the Broadway version, along with the fantastic songs by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, will be even better. Regardless of whether you've seen the original film, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical, with its outstanding performances and incredible stagecraft, will delight and enthrall you, your kids, your parents, and everyone you know!”

Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard said, “It all began for us with the story and characters that made Back To The Future a much beloved, cinematic classic. The magic of musical theatre presented us with the possibility of adding new dimension and depth to our familiar Hill Valley residents. Through song and dance their innermost thoughts, hopes, and dreams are now revealed. It's a story first told in 1985, that traveled back to 1955, and will now be told in 2023 in New York City and, starting in 2024, across North America. We are thrilled and excited to invite you to join us on this epic journey through time.”

Lead Producer Colin Ingram said, “Following London and Broadway, we are delighted to take BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical on the road. We look forward to entertaining and thrilling audiences, who have cherished this story for decades, with the moving and spectacular musical version.”

The Original Cast Recording of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is available now from Sony Masterworks Broadway in all formats, including vinyl. (https://soundtracks.lnk.to/BTTFAlbum) A deluxe 2-disc edition of the Original Cast Recording featuring never heard before demos of the songs from the musical was be released by Sony Masterworks Broadway.

A 240-page hardcover book, Creating Back to the Future The Musical by Michael Klastorin, the official behind-the-scenes companion to the stage musical adaptation of Back to the Future, published by Abrams Books, is available at abramsbooks.com.

Back to the Future the film was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as “Marty McFly” and Christopher Lloyd as “Dr. Emmett Brown.” The film grossed $360.6 million at the box office worldwide and the total box office for all three films in the Back to the Future franchise was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today's money).

Comments