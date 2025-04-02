Ashley Blanchet, Sara Jean Ford and Angela Ingersoll to Join Laguna Playhouse 2025 Gala Fundraiser

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Laguna Playhouse will present its 2025 Gala Fundraising event, “ONE NIGHT ONLY – A Celebration of Broadway Divas singing Broadway Showstoppers” on Sunday, April 13, 2025 at the Laguna Playhouse in Laguna Beach. A trio of powerhouse divas sing the greatest showstoppers of all time to benefit Laguna Playhouse! This electrifying event stars Broadway standout Ashley Blanchet (Frozen, Beautiful), Broadway veteran Sara Jean Ford (The Phantom of the Opera, Wicked), and Emmy nominee Angela Ingersoll (Get Happy, End of the Rainbow). Each brings her signature style to beloved classics for a showcase of breathtaking heights, soul-stirring depths, and irresistible laughs. Featuring a sensational band, iconic songs will be performed from both stage and screen, which include: "Over the Rainbow," "Popular," "Cabaret," "You Gotta Get a Gimmick," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," and "Let It Go."

There will be a pre-show reception with themed cocktails and plentiful passed hors d’oeuvres from 24 Carrots Events and Catering. At 7:00pm the show will begin including a live auction to support the Playhouse. A dessert and champagne reception will follow the concert/show at 8:30pm. Cocktail attire is suggested.



The 2025-2026 season lineup will also be announced publicly to attendees and season 6-play subscriptions are now available. More information about the season and packages is also available. Tickets are $500.00.

Comments