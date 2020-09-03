Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Artistic Director Michael Butler Departs Center REPertory Company

Several staff positions have been eliminated due to financial struggles caused by the health crisis.

Sep. 3, 2020  

Center REPertory Company has announced that several staff positions have been eliminated due to financial struggles caused by the health crisis, including artistic director, Michael Butler, American Theatre reports.

Butler held the position for 15 years, and stepped down in August. The company's programming at the Lesher Center for the Arts has been put on pause until 2021.

