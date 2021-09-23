Arroyo Repertory Theatre to Unveil New Mural

A new mural will be officially unveiled at Porticos Art Space, 2033 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91104, on the grounds of St. James United Methodist Church, on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 5:00 p.m.

The sponsoring organization is Arroyo Repertory Theatre (A.R.T.), a non-sectarian, 501c3 non-profit entity, which provides programs and workshops not only in theatre, but also in fine arts, music, and digital art, with orientation towards inclusion and community contact and outreach. A number of A.R.T.'s previous events have been presented at the Porticos Art Space.

The new mural is the creation of artist Ian Schuler.

Ian Schuler paints images that combine natural and humanistic forms with geometric shapes. He believes there is something beautiful in the juxtaposition of the organic and fluid shapes of people and nature with the sharp and rigid shapes of the constructed. He is fascinated with landscapes that combine the natural and the man-made.

With this in mind, Ian pulled images of Pasadena to combine with those of the performing arts in this mural. Pasadena has plenty of natural beauty to choose from, but what felt the most quintessential were roses, peacock feathers, and a hummingbird - all of which remind Ian of his childhood in Pasadena. Those elements combined with images of singers, drama masks, ribbons, and a dancer's hand create an abstract landscape that captures the elements that Porticos Art Space holds true.

Ian Schuler graduated from Seattle University with a BA in Fine Arts. He now lives and works in Los Angeles.

There will be musical performances by Nick Crow and Rusty Tinder.

A reception with the artist and leadership team of A.R.T. will follow the unveiling.

For more information about A.R.T. and its activities, visit arroyorepertory.org