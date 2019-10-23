Anthony Fedorov, Isa Briones, and Eden Espinosa Lead An All-star Cast In #HASH(TAG) AMERICA
Chris Isaacson Presents in association with The VFC Project has announced #Hash(tag) America at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood on Monday, November 18, at 8:30pm. #Hash(tag) America is a new theatrical musical, an urgent urban rock concert, and a soul stirring personal testimonial all rolled into one powerful explosion of sound, youth, diversity and truth. Set against original musical collaborations by Anthony Fedorov and other artists, this inspirational new musical explores true stories of social justice, gender identity, race, immigration, and economic inequalities within the fabric of the American experience.
#Hash(tag) America began as a concept album entitled Calling On You (co-produced by Anthony Fedorov and Grammy Award-winner Jeeve Ducornet) from a successfully funded 2016 Kickstarter campaign. Los Angeles will be treated to a concert version of the show first performed to a rousing audience and critical response at New York's The Green Room 42.
Joining Fedorov (American Idol, Rent), Isa Briones (Star Trek: Picard, Hamilton), and Eden Espinosa (Falsettos, Wicked, Rent) will be Kyle Carter (The Lion King, In the Heights), Christina Sajous (SpongeBob SquarePants, Spiderman, American Idiot), and Heath Saunders (Alice By Heart, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert on FOX).
Said Fedorov, "In the wake of our current political climate and as an immigrant myself, I felt like I had to do something. I started writing songs about racism, gun violence, and discrimination, and creating a show that will hopefully bring people together in these difficult times. We can no longer avoid these conversations."
The show's creators are excited to introduce the project to the West Coast as they prepare for a workshop presentation in early 2020 co-directed as a docu-musical by David Armstrong (Scandalous, 5th Avenue Theatre), and Shidan Majidi (Me, The "Other" documentary, Yank!, Cameron Mackintosh Ltd). Associate producers are project co-conceiver Jennifer Paz (Steven Universe, Miss Saigon) and Louis Hobson/Indie Theatrical.
The Los Angeles presentation of #Hash(tag) America creative team includes co-direction by David Armstrong and Shidan Majidi, movement by Jasmine Rafael, music arrangements by Rick Hip-Flores (Ain't Too Proud, In Transit), additional lyrics by Kyle Carter, and musical direction by singer-songwriter AJ Rafael.
Admission is $25-$35. Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply). Showtime is 8:30pm. Tickets may be obtained online at www.ChrisIsaacsonPresents.com or www.ticketweb.com or by phone at (866) 468-3399. Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.