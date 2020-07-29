All-Star Roster Announced For 2020 New Music Project

In an effort to give voice to the global events of 2020, while addressing the need for new musical repertoire during the time of COVID-19, Los Angeles Film Conducting Intensive (LAFCI) announces the 2020 New Music Project, featuring compositions from award winning international film/television/video game composers representing some of the most accomplished names in the industry.

All compositions in this project will be made available to the public for free download via www.lafci.org for the 2020/2021 concert season (August 1, 2020 - July 1, 2021) and will kick off with a free virtual concert on August 1 celebrating selections from the newly created solo repertoire with renowned International Artists such as jazz legend Arturo Sandoval and members of celebrated ensembles such as the Canadian Brass, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Christchurch Symphony Orchestra (NZ), Dave Matthews Band, Hollywood Studio Symphony, London Symphony Orchestra (UK), Los Angeles Philharmonic, New York Philharmonic, Wings, and many others.

Created by Angel Velez, Los Angeles-based orchestra conductor and co-founder/director of LAFCI, the 2020 New Music Project features new music created by over sixty (60) participating professional media composers who are alumni of LAFCI, such as Nathalie Bonin (Hallmark Channel), Sherry Chung (Riverdale), Martine Eisenreich (Tatort), Fil Eisler (Empire), Tom Howe (A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon), Carl Johnson (Looney Tunes), Cindy O'Connor (A Dog's Journey), Jeff Russo (Star Trek: Picard), Bill Smith (NHL Network) and many others. This collection of new music is written for a wide range of ensemble sizes, ranging from solo instrument to groups up to twenty (20) musicians, so as to account for social distancing challenges and expectations currently faced by performing ensembles and intended to be accessible to the average musician. All music has been written with the theme 2020: A Perspective so as to recognize the numerous global events of 2020 while helping give voice to the equally wide range of emotions.

2020 New Music Project Virtual Concert List of Performers:

Sara Andon: Flute, Hollywood Studio Symphony

Nathalie Bonin: Violin, The Voice-Montréal

Raynor Carroll: Percussion, Los Angeles Philharmonic

Jeff Coffin: Saxophone, Dave Matthews Band

Nathan Cole: Violin, Los Angeles Philharmonic

Michael Culligan: Percussion, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

Csaba Erdélyi: Viola, Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra

Helix Collective: New Music Ensemble

Hsin-I Huang: Piano, International Soloist

Alex Iles: Trombone, Hollywood Studio Symphony

Laurence Juber: Guitar, Wings

Katherine Kohler: Clarinet, Nashville Symphony Orchestra

Justis MacKenzie: Tuba, U.S. Air Force Band of the West

Anthony McGill: Clarinet, New York Philharmonic

Ranaan Meyer: Double Bass, Time for Three

Ricardo Morales: Clarinet, The Philadelphia Orchestra

Jeffrey Nelsen: French Horn, Canadian Brass

Suzanne Nelsen: Bassoon, Boston Symphony Orchestra

Mark Ortwein: Bassoon, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Christopher Richards: Clarinet, London Symphony Orchestra (United Kingdom)

Ryan Roberts: Oboe, New York Philharmonic

Arturo Sandoval: International Soloist/10x Grammy Winner/Presidential Medal of Freedom Recipient

Andrew Shulman: Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra

Akiko Tarumoto: Los Angeles Philharmonic

Robert Thies: International Soloist

Time for Three: String Trio

Elisa Torres: Harp, Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra

Helen Webby: Harp, Christchurch Symphony Orchestra (New Zealand)

Stephen Williamson: Clarinet, Chicago Symphony Orchestra

She-e Wu: Marimba, International Soloist

