Laguna Playhouse Names Adele Adkins New Managing Director

After conducting an extensive nationwide search led by Arts Consulting Group (ACG), Laguna Playhouse is pleased to welcome Adele Adkins as its new Managing Director, effective immediately. A nationally recognized arts leader and creative strategist, Adkins brings more than 25 years of experience in driving organizational growth, building high-performing teams, and delivering exceptional results in fundraising, marketing, programming, and community engagement.

Adkins joins the Playhouse from Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, Pennsylvania, often referred to as “America’s Most Famous Summer Theater,” where she served as Managing Director. There, she played a pivotal role in guiding the organization through a period of transformative growth. Under her leadership, BCP expanded its annual budget from 8.6 million to 10.6 million while significantly reducing its deficit, transitioned from a private operating foundation to a public charity to unlock new funding opportunities, and implemented financial strategies that improved efficiency and increased revenue. Adkins also co-led a successful capital initiative to purchase a nearby inn for actor housing, generating substantial long-term savings for the theater

“We are thrilled to welcome Adele to The Laguna Playhouse,” says Lisa Hale, Chair of the Board. “She is a mission-driven leader with a demonstrated ability to balance artistic vision with business acumen. Her experience, values, and collaborative spirit make her the ideal partner to lead this next chapter in our storied history.”

Adds Artistic Director David Ellenstein, “It is with great excitement that we welcome Adele Adkins to Laguna Playhouse as Managing Director to join me in leading the theatre into its next chapter. Adele's vast experience, savvy understanding of the non-profit arts world and her warm personality will be a great fit to our Laguna Beach community. I am looking forward to our creating great theatre together. Welcome Adele!

“I am incredibly honored to join The Laguna Playhouse,” comments Adkins. “This is a theater with a remarkable artistic legacy and a deep connection to its local community. I am excited to collaborate with the board, staff, artists, and audience to build on its strengths and create new opportunities for impact, innovation, and inclusion."

Adkins previously served as Executive Director of the Clark State Performing Arts Center in Ohio and Associate Director of the Collins Center for the Arts at the University of Maine, where she oversaw multimillion-dollar renovations, developed nationally recognized programming, and led successful capital and endowment campaigns. Across her career, she has consistently advanced diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA), embedding these values into policy, programming, and partnerships.

A trained cellist with a performance diploma from Juilliard School, Adkins brings to the Playhouse both administrative excellence and a deep appreciation for the performing arts. She is also an experienced public speaker and advocate, having shared insights on strategic planning, equity in the arts, and arts leadership at national conferences and universities.

Joining Adele is her husband David and their 20- year-old son Jamie.

For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com. LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

