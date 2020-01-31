Actor's Gang Presents Darian Fo's CAN'T PAY? DON'T PAY!

The Actors' Gang Theater presents Can't Pay? Don't Pay!, written by Italian playwright and Nobel Prize winner Dario Fo, translated by Cam Deaver and directed by Bob Turton. This wildly funny satirical farce that questions why, in a world of bailed-out banks and overpriced prescription drugs, theft is only a crime when it is committed by those truly in need, begins performances February 6th (Press Opening Saturday, February 15th at 8:00pm) and will run Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, through March 28th.

The cast includes Kaili Hollister (Antonia), Lynde Houck (Margarita), Jeremie Loncka (Giovanni), Thomas Roche (Luigi), Steven M Porter (Sargent, Agent, Undertaker, Old Man), and Danielle Ray Powell (Office, Agent 2, Undertaker Assistant, Nurse).

Hungry and fed up by rising prices and stagnant wages, humble housewife Antonia joins a revolt of women at the local supermarket. Determined to live with dignity and rejecting an austerity diet of dog food and birdseed, the women's protest escalates, and looting ensues. As police search door to door, Antonia and her friend Margherita frantically try to hide their 'liberated' goods from their husbands and the police.

"Last year's production of Dario Fo's Accidental Death of an Anarchist was in many ways a reaffirmation of the mission and purpose of The Actors' Gang. The actors, director and designers found a truth in Fo's wildly funny play that deeply resonated with our audiences. There was a hunger in the company for more Fo, so it made complete sense to revisit him again this year with a production of Can't Pay? Don't Pay," said Artistic Director, Tim Robbins.

Last year's acclaimed production of Fo's Accidental Death of an Anarchist, earned four 2019 Stage Raw Awards nominations and four Ovation Awards nominations; Turton earned Best Male Comedy Stage Raw Award for playing the Maniac.

"The play humorously addresses challenges that people have in every culture as they struggle for dignity in increasingly difficult economic circumstances. That Fo finds humor in such serious subject matter is a testament to his unique talent as a playwright and explains why he was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1997, much to the dismay of his detractors and political enemies. Fo saw society through the lens of the common man and was fearless in his commitment to exposing the hypocrisy of corrupt politicians and the businessmen that own them. Dario Fo is one of my personal inspirations, the reason why I started writing plays and it is such an honor and joy to be able to bring his plays to life in our theater." continued Robbins.

Tickets for Can't Pay? Don't Pay! are available by calling 310-838-4264 or online at www.TheActorsGang.com. Tickets range from $25 - $50 (ticket prices are subject to change). The Actors' Gang Theatre is located at The Ivy Substation at 9070 Venice Blvd, Culver City, CA, 90232.

The 2019-20 season also includes Free Shakespeare in the Park and Cabaret (April 23rd - June 13th), directed by Will Thomas McFadden, with book by Joe Masteroff, stories by Christopher Isherwood, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.





