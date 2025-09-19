AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER Returns to El Capitan Theatre in 3D This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water will be shown in 3D at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood from October 3–7, 2025. Tickets, priced at $16 for all ages, are on sale now at ElCapitanTheatre.com and Fandango.

Avatar: The Way of Water expands the epic world of Pandora more than a decade after the events of the first film. The story follows the Sully family as they navigate new challenges and breathtaking environments, including the ocean-dwelling tulkun. The film combines emotional storytelling with groundbreaking visual spectacle, reaffirming Cameron’s legacy of innovation in cinema.

About The El Capitan Theatre

The El Capitan Theatre, operated by The Walt Disney Studios, is an exclusive first-run movie theatre and home to live stage shows, world premieres, and special events. Located on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and was declared a Los Angeles Historical Monument in 2014 following its restoration.

