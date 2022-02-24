ALONE TOGETHER: Solo Shows By Ann Noble & Sky Paley Come to The Echo

Two solo works by members of the Echo Theater Company are set for performances under the collective title Alone Together: Solos at the Echo. Conceived, written and performed by Ann Noble, Little Parts Hunts a Baby-Daddy will run Tuesdays at 8 p.m., March 15 through April 5. Created and performed by Sky Paley, Antiman can be seen every Sunday at 7:30 p.m., March 20 through April 10. All performances take place at the Echo Theater Company's home at Atwater Village Theatre.



In Noble's Little Parts Hunts a Baby-Daddy, Little Parts is a clown. She is also pregnant. And has always been. So, she's not really sure she'll ever give birth. But despite this conundrum, she is determined to find a good father for her Maybe-Baby - she is certain that at least one of the six applicants who applied online will be the perfect fit. The piece was created in part during a workshop at the Berg Studios and is part of the Unmuted Participants' Annual Online Festival: A Solo Flight, opening in April with C-Arts Theatre of London.



Set in the Caribbean, Paley's darkly funny, surreal and poignant Antiman charts the course of one boy's coming-of-age in St. Croix, the Virgin Islands. His mom is the black sheep of the family - a hippie drop-out whose boyfriend is a drug runner fugitive from Georgia - and he's the only white kid in his school. Sometimes he lives in the shack on the wharf, and other times, it's the station wagon. First workshopped at the Echo and performed in 2011, the play was called "a triumph" by the L.A. Weekly and has since gone on to sold-out runs in New York and Toronto.



Noble is an award-winning, internationally-produced playwright, actor, director, arts educator, acting coach and jail chaplain. As an actor, she has performed at South Coast Rep, the Victory, Road Theatre, Sierra Madre Playhouse, Malibu Playhouse and Moving Arts in Southern California, as well as at ITC, SMC, Victory Gardens and AppleTree in Chicago, where she is originally from. A member of the Echo Theater Company, she also belongs to Warriors for Peace and Rogue Machine Theatre. She is a long-time company member at Antaeus, where she is a co-founder of the Playwrights Lab and head of the arts education program, teaching theater arts to under-served and incarcerated youth at L.A. high schools, the YWCA and Homeboy Industries. She also works as an arts educator with L.A.'s LGBT Center and with the L.A. Holocaust Museum, and teaches scene study and solo performance at Berg Studios and Hussian College. She is the program coordinator for Prism Restorative Justice, serving as a lay chaplain in the L.A. County jails.



Paley is a film, TV, and stage actor who hails from the island of St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Recent screen credits include Clover (2020) alongside Chazz Palminteri, Gangster Squad (Warner Bros.), Covert Affairs (USA Network) and Warehouse 13 (SyFy Network). He also starred opposite Seinfeld's Stephen McHattie in the BravoFact short and sci-fi film fest fave, Manifold (2013) directed by Anthony Scott Burns. He has also directed Echo Theater Company productions of Tom & Eliza by Celine Song, Wrightwood Hookup by Wes Walker, A Walrus in the Body of a Crocodile by MJ Kaufman, and the Zoom production of Forget Me Not When Far Away by Kira Obolensky.



Alone Together: Solos at the Echo runs March 15 through April 10, with Little Parts Hunts a Baby-Daddy performing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and Antiman taking place Sundays at 7:30 p.m. All tickets are $10. Atwater Village Theatre is located at 3269 Casitas Ave in Los Angeles, CA 90039. Parking is free in the Atwater Crossing (AXT) lot one block south of the theater. Proof of full vaccination (including booster shot if eligible) or a negative PCR test within 72 hours and valid ID are required for admission. Patrons must remain fully masked throughout the performances.



For reservations and information, call (310) 307-3753 or go to www.EchoTheaterCompany.com.

