A SLEIGHFUL OF SONGS Comes to Theatre West in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre West will present A Sleighful of Songs, a holiday musical celebration created by John A. Goux and directed by Victoria Lavan, running December 12–14, 2025, at Theatre West in Los Angeles. A preview performance will take place Thursday, December 11 at 8 p.m. The production is produced for Theatre West by Victoria Lavan and Dina Morrone, with musical supervision by Goux.

About the Show

Following their sold-out concert The Age of Aquarius, Goux and Lavan reunite for this feel-good holiday event featuring songs made famous by Michael Bublé, Nat King Cole, Mariah Carey, Eartha Kitt, Kelly Clarkson, the Jackson 5, and more. The production features the same cast from The Age of Aquarius, including Constance Mellors, Scottie Nevil, Meg Lin, David Mingrino, Anibal Silveyra, Michael Van Duzer, Donald Moore, Harleigh Ford, Cody Kelepolo, Roni Williams, Auriana Chisholm, Vertreace Sanders, Preston Simon, and Aaron Gillis.

A live band led by Joshua Bartley (music director/keyboards) includes Jim Varley (drums), Bill Von Ravensburg (bass), and Tom Cunningham (trumpet). Musical selections include The Christmas Song, Let It Snow!, Winter Wonderland, All I Want for Christmas Is You, White Christmas, Run, Run Rudolph, and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.

Lavan, who moderates the Betty Garrett Musical Theatre Workshop at Theatre West, also directed the company’s award-winning winter musical productions So Many Stars and Winter Wishes.

Ticket Information

Performances will be held December 12–14, 2025 (Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m.), with a preview Thursday, December 11 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25; $20 for seniors, students, and children ages five and up; and $10 for the preview.

Theatre West is located at 3333 Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90068, near Universal City, North Hollywood, and Studio City. Street parking is available, along with a paid lot across the street (credit card only).

Online reservations and ticketing are available through Theatre West’s official website.

About Theatre West

Founded in 1962, Theatre West is the oldest continually running professional theatre company in Los Angeles. The company’s alumni include Ray Bradbury, Sally Field, Betty Garrett, Jack Nicholson, Carroll O’Connor, and Martin Landau. Nearly 70% of the more than 300 plays and musicals developed at Theatre West originated in its workshops, with several productions transferring to Broadway, regional theatres, and film. Theatre West is supported in part by numerous local and national arts foundations and agencies.