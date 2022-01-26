A Breath Of Fresh Air: BRAZILIAN NIGHTS With Diego Figueiredo at Broward Center

Brazilian guitar sensation Diego Figueiredo is coming to Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, February 9, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts' Amaturo Theater. It's a special opportunity to discover this incredible artist.



This GRAMMY nominated guitarist is hailed as a virtuoso with an infectious, joyful offering that will leave you amazed and happy.



They say that Diego Figueiredo is an extraordinary star among the world's greatest jazz guitarists. His superb technique, timing and imagination have made him one of the hottest international names right now, enchanting audiences in more than sixty countries around the world. He aims always to keep the tradition of the true essence of Brazilian sounds, while honoring the virtue within modern and innovative music.



With our own hometown, Special Guests, Nestor Torres, Latin Jazz Flute; Shelly Berg - Jazz Pianist and Sammy Figueroa - Latin Jazz Drummer, this concert promises to be innovative due to the excellence on stage!



Shelly Berg is a Steinway piano artist and multi-Grammy-nominated arranger and producer. His latest album "Gershwin Reimagined: An American in London" with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is conducted by José Serebrier and produced by Gregg Field (Decca Gold). The All Music Guide says "Shelly Berg is one of the finest pianists in the early 21st century playing modern mainstream jazz." As one of the music's leading percussionists, Sammy Figueroa has played on countless records and is well-known for his versatility in musical styles. Besides playing with some of the world's greatest pop stars, such as David Bowie, Chaka Khan and Mariah Carey, Sammy has also played with such distinguished jazz artists Miles Davis, Sonny Rollins, Quincy Jones and George Benson.



Standing on the shoulders of flute giants from worlds as diverse as Rampal and Galway in Classical Music; Richard Egues' Cuban Charanga style; rocker Ian Anderson's Jethro Tull; Herbie Mann and - most influential of all - Hubert Laws as pioneers of Jazz Flute, Latin Grammy-Award- winning Nestor Torres' rhythmic and mellifluous flute sound remains in a class of its own. His noteworthies include fourteen recordings as a soloist; four Latin Grammy nominations, one Grammy nomination and one Latin Grammy Award; collaborations with diverse artists such as Gloria Estefan, Kenny Loggins, Dave Mathews, Herbie Hancock, Tito Puente, Michael Camilo, Paquito D' Rivera and Arturo Sandoval; as well as performances with the Cleveland, Singapore, and New World Symphony Orchestras among many others.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.browardcenter.org or through Ticketmaster at 954.462.0222.