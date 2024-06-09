51st Annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards Announced - Full List of Winners!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced the winners of The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Creative Arts & Lifestyle Awards. The ceremony took place at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in historic downtown Los Angeles, and was livestreamed at watch.theemmys.tv and via The Emmys apps at apps.theemmys.tv.

The Lifetime Achievement Honor was presented to public television host and cookbook author Lidia Bastianich by her grandson Lorenzo Manuali. Bastianich has authored several companion cookbooks for her Emmy Award-winning shows “Lidia's Kitchen,” “Lidia's Italy in America” and “Lidia's Italy,” where she has filmed from her own kitchen for 25 years.

It was a night of firsts, with Dwyane Wade winning his first Daytime Emmy as an Executive Producer of “Dads,” for Short Form Programming. Robert Downey Jr. also won his first-ever Emmy for “Downey's Dream Cars” in the Lifestyle Program category. And closing out the evening, Buddy Valastro also received his first Emmy as Culinary Host for “Legends of the Fork.”

Presenters for the evening included: Valerie Bertinelli (“Valerie's Home Cooking”), Kimberlin Brown (“The Bold and the Beautiful”), Derrick Campana (“Wizard of Paws”), Elia Cantu (“Days of Our Lives”), Christian Cooper (“Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper”), Ken Goldin (“King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch”), Donte “Hammer” Harrison (“Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward”), Evan Hofer (“General Hospital”), Courtney Hope (“The Young and the Restless”), Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Unexpected”), Buddy Valastro (“Legend of the Fork”), Alison Victoria (“Windy City Rehab”) and Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant (“Wild Kingdom”).

“As the Daytime Emmys entered its second half-century, this evening's winners at the Creative Arts & Lifestyle ceremony reflected the full breadth and diversity of the Daytime landscape, from Instructional to Travel to Legal and, of course, to Culinary, with our genre-defining Lifetime Achievement recipient Lidia Bastianich. In a 2023 year marked by two necessary industry-changing strikes, the Daytime community has once again shown its resilience and continued dedication to excellence,” expressed Rachel Schwartz, Incoming Head of Daytime Emmy Administration, with heartfelt admiration.

The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, and legal/courtroom programs. In 2021, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) and the Television Academy jointly announced plans to realign the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards to be organized by content genre, as opposed to program airtime. In addition, in recognition of the marked increase in content and entries for children's programming, 2022 was the first annual Children's & Family Emmy Awards, with relevant categories separating from the Daytime Emmys into their own competition and ceremony.

The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Creative Arts & Lifestyle Awards is produced by NATAS and Associated Television International (ATI), which produced Daytime Emmy Award ceremonies on The CW in 2009 and on CBS in 2010, 2011, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. Adam Sharp and Lisa Armstrong are executive producers from NATAS, while David McKenzie is executive producer from ATI.

All awards are judged by a pool of more than 1,000 peer professionals from across the television industry, whose confidential ballots were then tabulated by the independent accounting firm of Lutz & Carr, LLP.

The complete list of winners is also available at theemmys.tv.

Yesterday, the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards aired on the CBS Television Network and streamed live and on-demand on Paramount+. The ceremony delivered its largest audience since 2020 and was up +39% from last year, while live streaming of the show nearly doubled.

About NATAS

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) is a service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational, and technical achievements within the television industry. It recognizes excellence in television with the coveted Emmy Awards for News & Documentary, Sports, Daytime, and Children's & Family programming, as well as achievements in television Technology & Engineering. NATAS membership consists of more than 18,000 broadcast and media professionals represented in 19 regional chapters across the country. Beyond awards, NATAS has extensive educational programs including regional student television and its Student Award for Excellence and the National Student Production Awards for outstanding journalistic work by high school students, as well as scholarships, publications, and major activities for both industry professionals and the viewing public.

WINNERS

LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

Judy Justice

Amazon Freevee

Executive Producers

Randy Douthit, Scott Koondel

Co-Executive Producer

Amy Freisleben

Supervising Producer

Victoria Jenest

Line Producer

Yusufu Henry

Senior Producers

Matt Pomfret, Marisa Van Den Borre

Coordinating Producer

Jeff Kueppers

Segment Producers

Jave Galt-Miller, Luci Kwak, Melanie Manooki, Milena Rhodes, Alan Stein

Co-Supervising Producer

Cybil Jordan-Malachi

Host

Judge Judy Sheindlin

Co-Hosts

Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose

TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory

National Geographic

Executive Producers

Drew Jones, Anwar Mamon

Senior Producer

Jennie Hammond

Series Producer

James Brickell

Producer

Will West

Co-Producer

Bertie Gregory

Line Producer

Ashley Lorenzo-Feldman

INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM

Hack My Home

Netflix

Executive Producers

Ross Breitenbach, Nicole Elliott, Ming Lee Howell, Christian Sarabia

Co-Executive Producers

Anne Hill, Cody Shelton

Supervising Producer

John Lewis

Line Producer

Jeff West

LIFESTYLE PROGRAM

Downey's Dream Cars

Max

Executive Producers

Emily Barclay Ford, Susan Downey, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Larzelere,

Todd Lubin, Chris Mazzilli, Jay Peterson, Kyle Wheeler, Benjamin Wood

Co-Executive Producers

Leah Culton Gonzalez, Zach Messner, Trevor Neuhoff

Coordinating Producer

Paola Espinosa

Supervising Story Producer

Louis Waxman

Producer

Kyle Bedell

Story Producers

Steph Baca, Alexis Freitag

Line Producers

Chris Hansen, Samantha Nestor

Consulting Producer

Kirsten Korosec

ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM

Oprah and “The Color Purple” Journey

Max

Executive Producers

Tara Montgomery, Brian Piotrowicz, Oprah Winfrey

Co-Executive Producer

Brad Pavone

Supervising Producers

Colleen Dunnegan

Producers

Fatima Elswify, Kareka Green

EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM

Leveling Lincoln

PBS

Executive Producer

Arden Teresa Lewis

Producers

Rita Cofield, Tinks Lovelace, Kimberly Woods

DAYTIME SPECIAL



Culture Quest: Ukraine

PBS

Executive Producer

Ian Grant

Senior Producer

Ian Levasseur

Creative Producer

Nata Zhyzhchenko

Consulting Producers

Trevor Hyslop, Olesia Ostrovska-Liuta

SHORT FORM PROGRAM

The Dads

Netflix

Executive Producers

Jon Marcus, Dwyane Wade

Director

Luchina Fisher

CULINARY HOST

Buddy Valastro

Legends of the Fork

A&E

DAYTIME PERSONALITY - NON-DAILY

Christian Cooper

Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper

National Geographic

WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Reconnecting Roots

PBS

Head Writers

Dave Boyd, Ryan Estabrooks

Associate Head Writers

Joel McAfee, Gabe McCauley

Writers

Josh Childs, Emma King, Asia Mechikoff, Ben Oddo, Julian Vaca, Wesley Vis





DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Netflix

Director

Clay Jeter

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

The View

ABC

Director

Sarah de la O

Associate Directors

Janean Elkins, John Keegan, Craig Viechec, Christopher Wayne

Stage Managers

Rob Bruce Baron, Paul Tarascio, Edward Valk

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION



Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Netflix

Music By

Steve Gernes, Tyler Sabbag, Duncan Thum

ORIGINAL SONG



"We're Home"

Reconnecting Roots

PBS

Composer & Lyricists

Heidi Feek, Dillon Hodges, Mandy McCauley

LIGHTING DIRECTION

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Syndicated

Lighting Designer

Darren Langer

Lighting Director

John Daniels

TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO



Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

ABC

Senior Technical Directors

Ryan Balton, John Diperna, Travis Elkins, Tony Martin

Director of Photography

Rick Siegel

Tech Managers

Billy Butler, James Coker

Camera Operators

Deb Brozina, Chris Ferguson, Ricky Fontanez, Shaun Harkins, Travis Hays, Tom Hildreth, Jill Sager, Fed Wetherbee

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory

National Geographic

Cinematographers

Bertie Gregory, Sam Stewart

SINGLE CAMERA EDITING

Drive with Swizz Beatz

Hulu

Lead Editors

Max Rosenfeld, Lauren Staller

Editors

Sujit Agrawal, Jared Aston, Ben Bolton, Jordan Browne, Katie Covell, Sherman Pascoe, Lyric Ramsey, Ashley Rath, Matt Valdez

MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING

TrueSouth

ESPN/ABC/SEC Network

Editors

Joe Canali, Timothy Horgan, Dave Lynch

OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING



The Kelly Clarkson Show

Syndicated

Audio Engineer

James Slanger

Monitor Mixer

Bob Lewis

Front of House Mixers

Omatali Beckett, Eddie Marquez

Music Mixer

Robert Venable

Pre-Production Mixers

Danny Cruz, Jeff Hickman, Rosa Howell Thornhill, Jennifer Vannoy-Rounsaville, Bryan Smith, Marilyn Vigilante

Pre-Production Music Mixers

Rachel Orscher, Kevin Shannon

SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Netflix

Re-Recording Mixer

Phil Detolve

Supervising Sound Editor

A. Josh Reinhardt

Dialogue Editor

Graham Barclay

Sound Effects Editor

Louie Recinos

MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN

Searching for Soul Food

Hulu

Graphics Producers

Carson Hood, Kristen Pritchett

Designers

Eun Sung Do, Paolo Garcia, Sohyun Park

Creative Director

Mark Thompson

Animators

Addy Afzali, Liu Chia-lung, Carl Dempsey

CASTING

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

Casting Directors

Olissa Rogers, Christa Schamberger

ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN



African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

Art Director

Warren Gray

COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING



The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Costume Designer

Jeresa Featherstone

Wardrobe Supervisor

Anabel Shuckhart

Wardrobe Stylists

Lucy Flores, Jennifer Johns, Patrice Johnson

Costume Stylists

Ross Fuentes, Gail Mosley, Angelo Santos

HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

Hair and Makeup Department Head

Gale Shepherd

