51st Annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards Announced - Full List of Winners!

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced the winners of The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Creative Arts & Lifestyle Awards. The ceremony took place at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in historic downtown Los Angeles, and was livestreamed at watch.theemmys.tv and via The Emmys apps at apps.theemmys.tv.
The Lifetime Achievement Honor was presented to public television host and cookbook author Lidia Bastianich by her grandson Lorenzo Manuali. Bastianich has authored several companion cookbooks for her Emmy Award-winning shows “Lidia's Kitchen,” “Lidia's Italy in America” and “Lidia's Italy,” where she has filmed from her own kitchen for 25 years.
It was a night of firsts, with Dwyane Wade winning his first Daytime Emmy as an Executive Producer of “Dads,” for Short Form Programming. Robert Downey Jr. also won his first-ever Emmy for “Downey's Dream Cars” in the Lifestyle Program category. And closing out the evening, Buddy Valastro also received his first Emmy as Culinary Host for “Legends of the Fork.”
Presenters for the evening included: Valerie Bertinelli (“Valerie's Home Cooking”), Kimberlin Brown (“The Bold and the Beautiful”), Derrick Campana (“Wizard of Paws”), Elia Cantu (“Days of Our Lives”), Christian Cooper (“Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper”), Ken Goldin (“King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch”), Donte “Hammer” Harrison (“Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward”), Evan Hofer (“General Hospital”), Courtney Hope (“The Young and the Restless”), Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Unexpected”), Buddy Valastro (“Legend of the Fork”), Alison Victoria (“Windy City Rehab”) and Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant (“Wild Kingdom”).
“As the Daytime Emmys entered its second half-century, this evening's winners at the Creative Arts & Lifestyle ceremony reflected the full breadth and diversity of the Daytime landscape, from Instructional to Travel to Legal and, of course, to Culinary, with our genre-defining Lifetime Achievement recipient Lidia Bastianich. In a 2023 year marked by two necessary industry-changing strikes, the Daytime community has once again shown its resilience and continued dedication to excellence,” expressed Rachel Schwartz, Incoming Head of Daytime Emmy Administration, with heartfelt admiration.
The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, and legal/courtroom programs. In 2021, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) and the Television Academy jointly announced plans to realign the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards to be organized by content genre, as opposed to program airtime. In addition, in recognition of the marked increase in content and entries for children's programming, 2022 was the first annual Children's & Family Emmy Awards, with relevant categories separating from the Daytime Emmys into their own competition and ceremony.
The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Creative Arts & Lifestyle Awards is produced by NATAS and Associated Television International (ATI), which produced Daytime Emmy Award ceremonies on The CW in 2009 and on CBS in 2010, 2011, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. Adam Sharp and Lisa Armstrong are executive producers from NATAS, while David McKenzie is executive producer from ATI.
All awards are judged by a pool of more than 1,000 peer professionals from across the television industry, whose confidential ballots were then tabulated by the independent accounting firm of Lutz & Carr, LLP.
The complete list of winners is also available at theemmys.tv.
Yesterday, the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards aired on the CBS Television Network and streamed live and on-demand on Paramount+. The ceremony delivered its largest audience since 2020 and was up +39% from last year, while live streaming of the show nearly doubled.
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) is a service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational, and technical achievements within the television industry. It recognizes excellence in television with the coveted Emmy Awards for News & Documentary, Sports, Daytime, and Children's & Family programming, as well as achievements in television Technology & Engineering. NATAS membership consists of more than 18,000 broadcast and media professionals represented in 19 regional chapters across the country. Beyond awards, NATAS has extensive educational programs including regional student television and its Student Award for Excellence and the National Student Production Awards for outstanding journalistic work by high school students, as well as scholarships, publications, and major activities for both industry professionals and the viewing public.
Amazon Freevee
Executive Producers
Randy Douthit, Scott Koondel
Co-Executive Producer
Amy Freisleben
Supervising Producer
Victoria Jenest
Line Producer
Yusufu Henry
Senior Producers
Matt Pomfret, Marisa Van Den Borre
Coordinating Producer
Jeff Kueppers
Segment Producers
Jave Galt-Miller, Luci Kwak, Melanie Manooki, Milena Rhodes, Alan Stein
Co-Supervising Producer
Cybil Jordan-Malachi
Host
Judge Judy Sheindlin
Co-Hosts
Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose
National Geographic
Executive Producers
Drew Jones, Anwar Mamon
Senior Producer
Jennie Hammond
Series Producer
James Brickell
Producer
Will West
Co-Producer
Bertie Gregory
Line Producer
Ashley Lorenzo-Feldman
Netflix
Executive Producers
Ross Breitenbach, Nicole Elliott, Ming Lee Howell, Christian Sarabia
Co-Executive Producers
Anne Hill, Cody Shelton
Supervising Producer
John Lewis
Line Producer
Jeff West
Max
Executive Producers
Emily Barclay Ford, Susan Downey, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Larzelere,
Todd Lubin, Chris Mazzilli, Jay Peterson, Kyle Wheeler, Benjamin Wood
Co-Executive Producers
Leah Culton Gonzalez, Zach Messner, Trevor Neuhoff
Coordinating Producer
Paola Espinosa
Supervising Story Producer
Louis Waxman
Producer
Kyle Bedell
Story Producers
Steph Baca, Alexis Freitag
Line Producers
Chris Hansen, Samantha Nestor
Consulting Producer
Kirsten Korosec
Max
Executive Producers
Tara Montgomery, Brian Piotrowicz, Oprah Winfrey
Co-Executive Producer
Brad Pavone
Supervising Producers
Colleen Dunnegan
Producers
Fatima Elswify, Kareka Green
PBS
Executive Producer
Arden Teresa Lewis
Producers
Rita Cofield, Tinks Lovelace, Kimberly Woods
PBS
Executive Producer
Ian Grant
Senior Producer
Ian Levasseur
Creative Producer
Nata Zhyzhchenko
Consulting Producers
Trevor Hyslop, Olesia Ostrovska-Liuta
Netflix
Executive Producers
Jon Marcus, Dwyane Wade
Director
Luchina Fisher
Legends of the Fork
A&E
Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper
National Geographic
PBS
Head Writers
Dave Boyd, Ryan Estabrooks
Associate Head Writers
Joel McAfee, Gabe McCauley
Writers
Josh Childs, Emma King, Asia Mechikoff, Ben Oddo, Julian Vaca, Wesley Vis
Netflix
Director
Clay Jeter
The View
ABC
Director
Sarah de la O
Associate Directors
Janean Elkins, John Keegan, Craig Viechec, Christopher Wayne
Stage Managers
Rob Bruce Baron, Paul Tarascio, Edward Valk
Netflix
Music By
Steve Gernes, Tyler Sabbag, Duncan Thum
Reconnecting Roots
PBS
Composer & Lyricists
Heidi Feek, Dillon Hodges, Mandy McCauley
Syndicated
Lighting Designer
Darren Langer
Lighting Director
John Daniels
ABC
Senior Technical Directors
Ryan Balton, John Diperna, Travis Elkins, Tony Martin
Director of Photography
Rick Siegel
Tech Managers
Billy Butler, James Coker
Camera Operators
Deb Brozina, Chris Ferguson, Ricky Fontanez, Shaun Harkins, Travis Hays, Tom Hildreth, Jill Sager, Fed Wetherbee
National Geographic
Cinematographers
Bertie Gregory, Sam Stewart
Hulu
Lead Editors
Max Rosenfeld, Lauren Staller
Editors
Sujit Agrawal, Jared Aston, Ben Bolton, Jordan Browne, Katie Covell, Sherman Pascoe, Lyric Ramsey, Ashley Rath, Matt Valdez
ESPN/ABC/SEC Network
Editors
Joe Canali, Timothy Horgan, Dave Lynch
Syndicated
Audio Engineer
James Slanger
Monitor Mixer
Bob Lewis
Front of House Mixers
Omatali Beckett, Eddie Marquez
Music Mixer
Robert Venable
Pre-Production Mixers
Danny Cruz, Jeff Hickman, Rosa Howell Thornhill, Jennifer Vannoy-Rounsaville, Bryan Smith, Marilyn Vigilante
Pre-Production Music Mixers
Rachel Orscher, Kevin Shannon
Netflix
Re-Recording Mixer
Phil Detolve
Supervising Sound Editor
A. Josh Reinhardt
Dialogue Editor
Graham Barclay
Sound Effects Editor
Louie Recinos
Hulu
Graphics Producers
Carson Hood, Kristen Pritchett
Designers
Eun Sung Do, Paolo Garcia, Sohyun Park
Creative Director
Mark Thompson
Animators
Addy Afzali, Liu Chia-lung, Carl Dempsey
Netflix
Casting Directors
Olissa Rogers, Christa Schamberger
Netflix
Art Director
Warren Gray
CBS
Costume Designer
Jeresa Featherstone
Wardrobe Supervisor
Anabel Shuckhart
Wardrobe Stylists
Lucy Flores, Jennifer Johns, Patrice Johnson
Costume Stylists
Ross Fuentes, Gail Mosley, Angelo Santos
Netflix
Hair and Makeup Department Head
Gale Shepherd
