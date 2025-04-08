44th College Television Awards Winners Unveiled

The awards recognize and reward excellence in student-produced programs from colleges nationwide.
The Television Academy Foundation has unveiled the 44th College Television Awards winners, which recognize and reward excellence in student-produced programs from colleges nationwide. Take a look at the full list below.
The 2025 winners were presented awards by top television stars, including Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts), Malika Andrews (NBA Today), Sarah Desjardins (Yellowjackets), Carlacia Grant (Outer Banks), Ryan Guzman (9-1-1), Sarah Catherine Hook (The White Lotus; Cruel Intentions), Brianne Howey (Ginny & Georgia), Timothy Omundson (This Is Us), Melissa Peterman (Happy’s Place) and William Stanford Davis (Abbott Elementary).
Emulating the Emmy Awards selection process, entries for the College Television Awards were judged by Television Academy members. Top honors and a $3,000 cash prize went to winning teams in seven categories.
Student Accomplice – Brigham Young University
Brielle Hansen, Producer
Spencer Baird, Director and Writer
The Hicks Happy Hour – American Film Institute
Cameron Wen, Producer
Michael Kefeyalew, Writer
Kate McCarthy, Director and Writer
Welcome to the W – Brigham Young University
Mia Shumway, Director and Writer
Annie Ebert, Director and Producer
Ben Thornock, Director
Two Breaths – University of Southern California
Kateryna Kurganska, Director, Producer and Writer
Don John, Producer
Timur Gusyenov, Producer
Arizona Stories: Border, Water and Politics – Montclair State University
Dani Mazariegos, Director, Producer and Writer
Izzy Conklin, Director, Producer and Writer
Grace Keane, Director, Producer and Writer
Terry Dickerson, Director, Producer and Writer
Isabella Alvarez, Director, Producer and Writer
Nino DeNino, Director, Producer and Writer
Maurice Jenkins, Director, Producer and Writer
Sean Thrunk, Director, Producer and Writer
Gloria Perez, Director, Producer and Writer
Mollie O'Donnell, Director, Producer and Writer
Grace Gonzales Quispe, Director, Producer and Writer
Brandon Ehly, Director, Producer and Writer
Aylin Alvarez Santiago, Director, Producer and Writer
Michelle Ruiz, Director, Producer and Writer
Yazemin Yilmaz, Director, Producer and Writer
Jennifer Sanchez, Director, Producer and Writer
A Dream Called Khushi (Happiness) – New York University
Rishabh Jain, Director, Producer and Writer
SportsDesk – University of Miami
Morgan Champey, Producer
Delanie Haddad, Director and Producer
Taryn Jacobs, Producer
Wrigley Kordt, Writer
Jake Baum, Writer
Andrew Klein, Producer and Writer
Mia Housman, Writer
Derryl Barnes, Producer
Annie Watson, Producer
Billie Brightman, Producer
Jadyn Cohee, Writer
Two special awards were also announced during the program. The Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship was presented to American Film Institute students Grace Hanna (director), Duke Yang (writer) and Uloaku Anyiam-Osigwe (producer) for their production titled Lola. The $10,000 scholarship celebrates student storytellers whose work sheds light on people with disabilities and is underwritten by The Loreen Arbus Foundation.
The Seymour Bricker Humanitarian Award, a $4,000 cash prize given to a College Television Award-winning project that best highlights a humanitarian concern, was awarded to Montclair State University students for Arizona Stories: Border, Water and Politics. This award was created over 20 years ago by the late entertainment attorney Seymour Bricker.
The 2025 College Television Awards winners will also have the opportunity to screen their projects at SeriesFest, April 29–May 4, 2025, in Denver, Colorado.
Established in 1959 as the charitable arm of the Television Academy, the Television Academy Foundation is dedicated to preserving the legacy of television while educating and inspiring those who will shape its future. Through renowned educational and outreach programs, such as The Interviews: An Oral History of Television Project, College Television Awards and Summit, Student Internship Program, and the Media Educators Conference, the Foundation seeks to widen the circle of voices our industry represents and to create more opportunity for television to reflect all of society. For more information on the Foundation, please visit TelevisionAcademy.com/Foundation.
Photo Credit: Mark Von Holden/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Content Services
