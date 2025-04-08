44th College Television Awards Winners Unveiled

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Television Academy Foundation has unveiled the 44th College Television Awards winners, which recognize and reward excellence in student-produced programs from colleges nationwide. Take a look at the full list below.

The 2025 winners were presented awards by top television stars, including Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts), Malika Andrews (NBA Today), Sarah Desjardins (Yellowjackets), Carlacia Grant (Outer Banks), Ryan Guzman (9-1-1), Sarah Catherine Hook (The White Lotus; Cruel Intentions), Brianne Howey (Ginny & Georgia), Timothy Omundson (This Is Us), Melissa Peterman (Happy’s Place) and William Stanford Davis (Abbott Elementary).

Emulating the Emmy Awards selection process, entries for the College Television Awards were judged by Television Academy members. Top honors and a $3,000 cash prize went to winning teams in seven categories.

44th College Television Awards

ANIMATION SERIES:

Student Accomplice – Brigham Young University

Brielle Hansen, Producer

Spencer Baird, Director and Writer

COMEDY SERIES:

The Hicks Happy Hour – American Film Institute

Cameron Wen, Producer

Michael Kefeyalew, Writer

Kate McCarthy, Director and Writer

COMMERCIAL, PSA OR PROMO:

Welcome to the W – Brigham Young University

Mia Shumway, Director and Writer

Annie Ebert, Director and Producer

Ben Thornock, Director

DRAMA SERIES:

Two Breaths – University of Southern California

Kateryna Kurganska, Director, Producer and Writer

Don John, Producer

Timur Gusyenov, Producer

NEWS:

Arizona Stories: Border, Water and Politics – Montclair State University

Dani Mazariegos, Director, Producer and Writer

Izzy Conklin, Director, Producer and Writer

Grace Keane, Director, Producer and Writer

Terry Dickerson, Director, Producer and Writer

Isabella Alvarez, Director, Producer and Writer

Nino DeNino, Director, Producer and Writer

Maurice Jenkins, Director, Producer and Writer

Sean Thrunk, Director, Producer and Writer

Gloria Perez, Director, Producer and Writer

Mollie O'Donnell, Director, Producer and Writer

Grace Gonzales Quispe, Director, Producer and Writer

Brandon Ehly, Director, Producer and Writer

Aylin Alvarez Santiago, Director, Producer and Writer

Michelle Ruiz, Director, Producer and Writer

Yazemin Yilmaz, Director, Producer and Writer

Jennifer Sanchez, Director, Producer and Writer

NONFICTION SERIES:

A Dream Called Khushi (Happiness) – New York University

Rishabh Jain, Director, Producer and Writer

SPORTS:

SportsDesk – University of Miami

Morgan Champey, Producer

Delanie Haddad, Director and Producer

Taryn Jacobs, Producer

Wrigley Kordt, Writer

Jake Baum, Writer

Andrew Klein, Producer and Writer

Mia Housman, Writer

Derryl Barnes, Producer

Annie Watson, Producer

Billie Brightman, Producer

Jadyn Cohee, Writer

Two special awards were also announced during the program. The Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship was presented to American Film Institute students Grace Hanna (director), Duke Yang (writer) and Uloaku Anyiam-Osigwe (producer) for their production titled Lola. The $10,000 scholarship celebrates student storytellers whose work sheds light on people with disabilities and is underwritten by The Loreen Arbus Foundation.

The Seymour Bricker Humanitarian Award, a $4,000 cash prize given to a College Television Award-winning project that best highlights a humanitarian concern, was awarded to Montclair State University students for Arizona Stories: Border, Water and Politics. This award was created over 20 years ago by the late entertainment attorney Seymour Bricker.

The 2025 College Television Awards winners will also have the opportunity to screen their projects at SeriesFest, April 29–May 4, 2025, in Denver, Colorado.

About the Television Academy Foundation

Established in 1959 as the charitable arm of the Television Academy, the Television Academy Foundation is dedicated to preserving the legacy of television while educating and inspiring those who will shape its future. Through renowned educational and outreach programs, such as The Interviews: An Oral History of Television Project, College Television Awards and Summit, Student Internship Program, and the Media Educators Conference, the Foundation seeks to widen the circle of voices our industry represents and to create more opportunity for television to reflect all of society. For more information on the Foundation, please visit TelevisionAcademy.com/Foundation.

Photo Credit: Mark Von Holden/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Content Services

