3-D THEATRICALS Announces July 17 3D+U Agent Showcase

Southern California's 3-D Theatricals' 3D+U has announced its special 3D+U guests for Friday, July 17 from 2:00-3:30 pm (PDT) on Facebook Live @3DTshows.

3D+U will host a virtual agent showcase, presenting 36 unrepresented performers to some of Southern California's top theatre agents. The showcase will be available for anyone to attend on Facebook Live. The panel includes Anthony Boyer (DDO Artists Agency), Nicole Pryor Dernersesian (Firestarter Entertainment), Todd M. Eskin (ATB Talent), Natalie Kollar (LA Talent), Julie Medeiros (Go 2 Talent Agency), and Ashley Wible (KMR).



With 3D+U, the spotlight is on YOU and we can get through this together. Being socially distant may be the biggest role you will ever have to play. Let's come together while being apart with workshops, workouts, classes and talkbacks.



During this time of social distancing, 3-D Theatricals has been producing free daily streaming content for 3D+U, including workouts, classes and talkbacks. Details are posted daily on the company's website: www.3dtheatricals.com,

Instagram and Facebook, and via email blasts.

