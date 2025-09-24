21st Annual LA FEMME INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL Lineup Announced

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 21st Annual La Femme International Film Festival will return to Los Angeles October 16–19, 2025, celebrating the work of women in film with screenings, panels, networking events, and galas at the LA LIVE Regal Theatre Complex.

Under the leadership of founder and festival director Leslie LaPage, the festival will showcase 110 films and 20 screenplays and pilot scripts, alongside World Premieres, special screenings, and industry conversations. Tickets for all events are available now.

The festival opens Thursday, October 16 with Love the Skin You’re In, an intimate independent film directed by Kenn Michael and produced by Kimberly Ogletree. Written and produced by star Sauda Johnson-McNeal, the film explores Black women’s mental health, family, forgiveness, and generational healing. The cast also features veteran actors Marla Gibbs, Obba Babatunde, and Wendy Raquel Robinson. The screening runs from 6 to 8 p.m.

On Friday, October 17, audiences are invited to a cocktail reception and screening of the Oscar-qualified documentary Walking Thunder: Ode to the African Elephant, directed by Oscar nominee Cyril Christo and Marie Wilkinson. The program also includes the documentary short It’s Our Ball, directed by David Morrison, written by Judy Marcelline, and produced by Marcelline and Penny Edmiston. Both films are presented by Kat Kramer as part of her “Films That Change the World” initiative. The evening begins with a 6:30 p.m. reception, followed by a 7:30 p.m. screening and Q&A.

Saturday, October 18 will feature a red carpet at 6 p.m. and a 7 p.m. screening of One Stupid Thing, directed by Linda Yellen, written by Yellen and Michael Leeds, and starring Corey Fogelmanis and Siobhan Fallon Hogan.

On Sunday, October 19, the festival will present Fractured, directed by Mädchen Amick and starring Julia Ormond, Bruce Dern, and Anne Dudek. Produced by Penny Edmiston, Iris Torres, and Chelsey Neders, the event begins with a 2 p.m. red carpet and a 3 p.m. screening followed by Q&A.

The festival will feature appearances and performances from well-known actors including Billy Zane, Peter Facinelli, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Constance Wu, Kathy Najimy, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Grace Caroline Currey, Emily Rios, LOUIS FERREIRA, and Scottie Thompson.

The four-day celebration will conclude on Sunday, October 19 with the Closing Night Gala Awards. Beginning with a 5 p.m. red carpet, the evening will include the presentation of a special award to actress Donna Pescow, honoring her career from her breakthrough in Saturday Night Fever to starring roles in Angie, Out of This World, and Even Stevens. The night will end with the announcement of festival winners and a reception.

