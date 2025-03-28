News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: First Look at WAITRESS at the John W. Engeman Theater

The musical is playing at the John W. Engeman Theater thru April 27, 2025.

By: Mar. 28, 2025
Watch a preview of Waitress the Musical at the John W. Engeman Theater. Inspired by the beloved independent film and brought to life on Broadway, Tony®-nominated WAITRESS is cherished by audiences all over the world. WAITRESS offers a special recipe for finding happiness in  unexpected places. Performances will run through Sunday,  April 27, 2025. 

WAITRESS is directed by MARC TUMMINELLI (Engeman Theater: CLUE; Regional: White Plains  Performing Art Center (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Virginia Musical Theater (The Secret Garden,  School of Rock and Over the Rainbow), Big Arts/Strauss Theater (The Marvelous Wonderettes and Over The  Tavern), Opening Doors Theater Company (I Love My Wife), and is choreographed by FELICITY  STIVERSON (Regional: Manhattan School of Music, New Orleans Opera, Opera San Antonio, White  Plains PAC).  

Jenna, a waitress (and expert pie-maker) dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. A county baking contest — and a handsome new doctor — offer her a tempting recipe for happiness.  Supported by her sweet and sassy crew of fellow waitresses and customers, Jenna’s tale reveals the power of  friendship and the courage to take chances. 

