Video: First Look at WAITRESS at the John W. Engeman Theater

Watch a preview of Waitress the Musical at the John W. Engeman Theater. Inspired by the beloved independent film and brought to life on Broadway, Tony®-nominated WAITRESS is cherished by audiences all over the world. WAITRESS offers a special recipe for finding happiness in unexpected places. Performances will run through Sunday, April 27, 2025.

WAITRESS is directed by MARC TUMMINELLI (Engeman Theater: CLUE; Regional: White Plains Performing Art Center (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Virginia Musical Theater (The Secret Garden, School of Rock and Over the Rainbow), Big Arts/Strauss Theater (The Marvelous Wonderettes and Over The Tavern), Opening Doors Theater Company (I Love My Wife), and is choreographed by FELICITY STIVERSON (Regional: Manhattan School of Music, New Orleans Opera, Opera San Antonio, White Plains PAC).

Jenna, a waitress (and expert pie-maker) dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. A county baking contest — and a handsome new doctor — offer her a tempting recipe for happiness. Supported by her sweet and sassy crew of fellow waitresses and customers, Jenna’s tale reveals the power of friendship and the courage to take chances.

