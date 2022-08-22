Tickets On Sale Now For the Fall 2022 Season at Adelphi

Adelphi University Performing Arts Center (PAC) will kick off its 2022-2023 season in September with a variety of events in theatre, dance and music. Taking the stage this fall are such exciting artists as Anthony Rapp, Zeniba Now and Eileen Ivers as well as the talented students of Adelphi.

"We're excited about the new season, which we hope will have audiences singing, laughing, crying and dancing along," said Blyth Daylong, executive director of Adelphi PAC.

Highlights for the fall include:

Larson Legacy Concert: Zeniba Now

Saturday, September 17, at 3 p.m.

Zeniba Now is a musical storyteller and art scientist from Los Angeles, California. Her work aims to inspire magic and possibility in human consciousness.

Anthony Rapp: Without You

Sunday, October 16, at 2 p.m.

Anthony Rapp's New York Times best-selling memoir becomes a stunning one-man show about grief, hope and triumph. Backed by his band, Rapp movingly intertwines two stories: his experience as part of the original production of RENT and the shared grief when its composer (and Adelphi alum) Jonathan Larson died suddenly - and his beautiful relationship with his mother, who was battling cancer during this turbulent time. Punctuated with songs, this five-star performance (London Times) is "transfixing in its truthfulness, an honest portrait of grief and growing up."

Adelphi's Best of Broadway

Saturday, October 22, and Sunday, October 23

Sing along to your favorite Broadway tunes during this beloved semi-annual event showcasing Adelphi's performing arts students.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Based on the novel by Mark Haddon, adapted by Simon Stephens

Tuesday, November 1 -Sunday, November 6

In this Tony Award-winning play, young Christopher has an extraordinary brain: He is exceptional at mathematics, but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. Under suspicion for the murder of his neighbor's dog, he attempts to solve the mystery and winds up on a thrilling journey that upturns his world.

The Music of Sinatra with Jim Altamore

Sunday, November 13, at 3 p.m.

Jim Altamore '74 returns to his alma mater to celebrate the music of Frank Sinatra with a swinging big band for an entertaining afternoon of music.

Dance Adelphi

Wednesday, November 16-Sunday, November 20

Adelphi Department of Dance students return to wow you with another stunning display of high-level classic and contemporary choreography.

Eileen Ivers' A Joyful Christmas

Sunday, December 18, at 4 p.m.

Back by popular demand! Grammy-winning fiddler Eileen Ivers returns with her band to the Adelphi PAC to celebrate the holidays.

The complete spring 2023 schedule will be announced later this year.

Tickets are on sale to Adelphi PAC members on August 16 and go on sale to the public on Tuesday, August 30 when our box office opens for the season, with discounts available to seniors, students, Adelphi alumni and employees. Livestream access will be available for certain performances. For more information, call Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516-877-4000 or email boxoffice@adelphi.edu. The box office is open Tuesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. beginning August 30, and is also open two hours before most scheduled performances. Ticket sales, livestreaming details, and additional information are available online.

Adelphi PAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. See more about other upcoming Adelphi PAC offerings at pac.adelphi.edu.