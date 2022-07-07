Three Shows Newly On-Sale for Fall 2022 at Proctors, Featuring Misty Blues & More

Proctors is adding new shows to their already dynamic fall programming for 2022. Tickets areâ€¯on sale now and availableâ€¯through the Box Office at Proctors,â€¯in person or via phone at 518-346-6204 Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. or online at proctors.org. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling 518-382-3884, ext. 139.

Misty Blues - Queens of the Blues

8 p.m. Saturday, October 15 at the GE Theatre

2019 International Blues Challenge finalist, Misty Blues, is led by lead singer/band founder Gina Coleman. The band is based out of Berkshire County, Massachusetts, playing original and traditional blues with hints of jazz, soul, funk and tent revival gospel since 1999. In recent years the band has developed a show, Queen of the Blues, which pays tribute to four of the most quintessential female blues artists of all times: Bessie Smith, Big Mama Thornton, Ruth Brown and koko Taylor. They perform songs and relay stories of these women's lives in an emotionally packed musical and educational performance. They also show how these women have influenced their original music.â€¯

Pure Poe: Three Stories from America's Master Storyteller

11 a.m. Saturday, October 15 at The Great Hall at UPH

11 a.m. Saturday, October 22 at the GE Theatre at Proctors

10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 29 at the Main Stage theREP

Adapted by Maggie Mancinelli-Cahillâ€¯

Directed by Margaret E. Hallâ€¯

Starting Wynn Harmon* as Edgar Allen Poeâ€¯

Lost loves, mad murders, and a prosperous prince attempting to defy death and doom; Edgar Allan Poe's characters come alive in this exciting production. Poe himself returns from the grave to recite his beloved storiesâ€¯The Tell-Tale Heartâ€¯andâ€¯The Masque of the Red Deathâ€¯and his famous poemâ€¯The Raven.â€¯Wynn Harmon reprises his role as the beloved author in a production that is sure to bring delight and a bit of fright. â€¯

*Denotes member of Actors Equity

Black Violin: Give Thanks Holiday Tour

8 p.m. Friday, November 18 at the MainStage

Black Violin is led by classically trained string players Wil B. (viola) and Kev Marcus (violin). Joining them onstage are DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes. The band's Give Thanks Tour employs playful storytelling, whimsical string melodies, and hard-hitting beats to highlight the unifying pillars of the holiday season: giving back to others and being wholeheartedly thankful. Fans can expect to dance along to hits from the band's Grammy Nominated Take the Stairs album as well as holiday favorites from their Give Thanks album.